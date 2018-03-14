Wonder Woman Actor Lynda Carter Reveals A Cameraman Had Drilled A Peephole In Her Dressing Room

The hit TV show of the 70s, Wonder Woman, had actor Lynda Carter play the lead character. Even the superhero had to go through sexual harassment on the sets of the show.

In a recent interview, Lynda recalled two unfortunate incidents. One of them was on the sets of Wonder Woman wherein her dressing room had a peephole drilled by a cameraman. She recalled, “There was a cameraman who drilled a hole in my dressing room wall on the Warner Brothers lot.”

She chose to not reveal the name of the person involved and also never reported them. “No, because who are you going to tell? Who are you going to tell except your girlfriends and your circle of friends? That’s how you protected yourself: through the grapevine,” she said. She added, “They were caught, fired, and drummed out of the business.“

The other incident she shared was of the man who had sexually harassed her and is now under investigation as he had already been named in the wave of the #MeToo movement. She said he had victimized “a lot of people.”

She refused to reveal his name saying he is already paying for his deeds. She said, “He’s already being done in. There’s no advantage in piling on again.“ Lynda added, “There’s nothing legally I could add to it because I looked into it. I’m just another face in the crowd.“

H/T: CNN