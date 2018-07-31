Women’s Rights Activists Condemn NCW’s Recommendation To Abolish Confession

National Commission for Women’s recommendation to abolish confession as a solution to curb the cases of rapes and sexual assault has left Christian religious leaders and many women rights activists flabbergasted.

“We have recommended that confession should be abolished from the church. It is being misused by the priests. Many women are suffering. Women cannot share their private life with priests,” NCW’s chief Rekha Sharma had told The Indian Express earlier.

Rekha, who also happens to be a member of the BJP, is being accused of manipulating the situation for the ends of political appropriation and as a cover to target minority communities.

Reacting to Rekha’s recommendation, Secretary of All India Progressive Women’s Association, Kavita Krishnan told HuffingtonPost India, “It’s so silly. As though abolishing confessions in churches would stop sexual harassment of women. The NCW leadership is basically a BJP leadership. They use such incidents to attack minority religions.”

Flavia Agnes, a women’s rights lawyer, expressed that NCW’s role is to ensure that justice is delivered to the women who have been sexually assaulted and not to suggest what people from a certain religion should do.

She added, “Investigate and punish the culprits. How can you say scrap confessions all together? If a priest has committed a crime punish him for that, but whether confessions should be scrapped cannot be decided by her.”

Agnes also expressed that of late Christian issues are being highlighted for political ends. “If I say from today all Hindus must eat beef, what will they say? Can someone say stop Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai? They are still allowing Dahi Handi where people get injured every year, but they are still continuing it because of culture,” she raised.

Religious heads of Archdiocese in India are of the same opinion and have been saying that confession can’t be banned just like that. Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Major Archbishop of the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church in Kerala, said “I want to ask what is the reason behind this? Banning a sacrament of the church for the sake of satisfying one cause is not right.”

He added, “Proposing something like this is detrimental to the Constitutional right of the citizens of the country. As if all the crime in India is because of confessions.”

Cardinal Cleemis also expressed that while the sexual offenders certainly deserve punishment, Rekha makes it appear like religious confessions are the reason behind sexual crimes in the country.

H/T: HuffingtonPost India