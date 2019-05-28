Women’s Football Needs To Be Supported To Get It On Par With The Men’s Game: Ngangom Bala Devi

The former captain of the Indian Women’s National Football Team, Ngangom Bala Devi, recently visited the Aksharnandan School in Pune to meet the young players of the United Poona Sports Academy, ahead of her practice match with them.

There she shed light on the future of women’s football in India and talked about the team finishing as runners up in the recently concluded Indian Women’s League (IWL) where she was the top scorer with 26 goals.

“It has always been my dream to finish as the top scorer and I’m glad I achieved that feat this season. Last season I scored only 12 goals so it was a remarkable feat in comparison. I wanted to better my performances from the previous seasons and move forward and I’m happy to have done that,” she shared.

Commenting on the rare number of tournaments that happen for girls throughout the country, she said, “In Manipur, we have a lot of tournaments at the inter-club and district level. The IWL qualifiers also take place there, so women have a lot of tournaments to play in. At the national level, I think there should be more tournaments for sure. Currently, only the national championship and the IWL are there at that level and occasionally we have the trials for the national team.”

“The girls need to be coached from the grassroots level to be shown how the game is meant to be played. Also, the IWL is now involving women from different states into the game and it’s giving us a clearer picture of the level of football in the country,” she added. “Women’s football needs to be supported to get it on par with the men’s game. People probably don’t even know who we are, and that’s due to the lack of coverage and interest. It’s not that we’re lacking in quality, but only we lack the support of the people. This time when we played the IWL, there was no crowd.”

Being a policewoman along with a footballer, Devi is known for her dedication to both her duties and gives them her undivided attention.

She also discussed the disparity in the wages between men and women and how it is one of the primary reasons that the women’s game isn’t growing

“When it comes to salaries, there’s a huge difference between the salaries of men and women. We’re not paid anything for transfers and even in the IWL, we aren’t paid that much. For the women’s game to be on par with the men’s game, I believe we deserve to be paid more than what we are,” she said.

H/T: Hindustan Times