Women Who Fought Stigma Around Menstruation In Their Village Still Struggling To Get A Toilet In Their House

As we all know, the India-based documentary ‘Period. End Of Sentence’ won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short category. The makers of the documentary are hopeful that the broadly discussed topic of menstruation in the film would help in spreading the awareness needed to remove the stigma attached to the natural process. However, two girls of the village, Rakhi and Preeti, who manufacture the sanitary napkins at a small set-up and on whom the film is based, are facing many other issues as well- like the absence of a toilet in their house.

“The floor needs to be dug out and it demands money. The government gives money for building toilets but the Gram Pradhan dodges us,” said their father Vijender Tanwar. As of now, the family uses a makeshift toilet in the next street, like many other residents of the village who also don’t have a toilet in their house.

But like they fought the stigma around menstruation in their village, the girls are ready to face this problem as well and find a solution. Rakhi shared how when they initially joined the sanitary napkin manufacturing unit they “told our mothers but to our fathers, we initially said that we were going to make diapers for children.” When the truth came out, their grandfather objected strongly, as well as the villagers, but their grandmother supported them.

“Initially, the women would shut doors on us and say that only we had the guts to talk about this, they didn’t — spare us. The men would also make nasty statements behind our back,” said Preeti.

When the documentary was being shot, they were hesitant to come in front of the camera. “We showed how we get rid of the used pads and bury them in the soil in the fields. It was embarrassing. People used to laugh. They would say that the foreigners were just fooling around with us,” she said.

“Our life is still about work and home. We don’t go to cities and are not allowed to do so alone. Things are changing slowly,” said Preeti.

H/T: The Hindu