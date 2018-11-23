Women Today Can Come Out And Talk As They See Men Facing Consequences: Siddharth Roy Kapur

Siddharth Roy Kapur, the former CEO and MD of Disney India, is all set to start his own company, Roy Kapur films. He is also the President of Film and Television Producers Guild of India, which has recently reconstructed its policies in order to support the #MeToo movement in India and to ensure a safe working environment for women.

“As a film industry, we have to be able to ensure that all our members are compliant with the law. A lot of the production companies have been but there are a few who don’t even have their Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) set up. As a guild, what we’re doing now is to have a mandatory ICC placed. We passed a resolution in a recent AGM where we have given everyone 30 days to give us an affidavit for the ICC being placed. We are also holding sessions by third-party consultants who are coming to train and sensitize the ICC organizations where it is required,” he told The Huffington Post.



“One has to remember that the quality of ICC in each organization is going to determine the appropriate actions that will be taken because it’s always going to be at an organizational level. The ICC needs to be strong. That’s what we’re trying to do as a guild, to enable our members to be able to do that,” she added.



Sharing that the guild has its own ICC, he said that even though it has less than 10 employees so it’s not required but it still does. So, in a case about a member who is outed and if the ICC committee declares him guilty of the misdemeanor, the guild expels “any nominated representative of a studio or a production house if they’ve been found guilty by their own ICC or a judicial body. They will be expelled from being a representative of that organization and the guild will ask for someone else from the studio to step up.”



We often see that such rules and regulations end up just being on paper and are never implemented. “Tangibly, ICC gets every company trained. There is a sub-committee at guild where we call upon the ICC to be trained ourselves. The ICC has powers to process it and every individual must know the authority vested in them and their role in it. It can’t just happen by setting up the ICC, it must be about training it and training it well,” he explained.



In case the survivor doesn’t have faith in the ICC of any organization, the person can approach the Local Complaints Committee, an independent body. The guild will also get survivors in touch with lawyers, therapists, and NGOs.

“The amount of awareness that has generated of work that you’ve done and other people have done to bring out stories has led to anyone who’s emboldened to behave in a certain way in the past to think ten times about acting the same way in the future,” he said. “I also think that women today will feel comfortable to come out and talk about their stories considering they are seeing men face consequences.”

