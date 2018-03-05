Women To Make Jute-Based Sanitary Pads Under IJIRA, Smriti Irani Lauds Their Efforts

The Indian Jute Industries’ Research Association (IJIRA) is planning to develop low-cost, jute-based sanitary napkins and, what’s more, the manufacturing will be undertaken by women, hence paving the path for women entrepreneurs. Taking their initiative under consideration, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani recently lauded their efforts.

“Most of the sanitary napkins that are available in the market today have chemical content in them. The fact is that jute has been used to reduce the chemical intervention in the sanitary napkin. The manufacturing of the jute-based napkin can lead to the development of women entrepreneurs,” she said at the 27th Technological Conference organised by IJIRA.

“I am thrilled to see IJIRA’s work in establishing women-centric employment opportunity in the production of the sanitary napkin,” she added. She has also requested for a demonstration by the director of IJIRA at the Ministry of Women and Childcare, Rural Development and other Ministries, which are also striving to support women entrepreneurs.

While IJIRA was established 1937 to promote Indian jute in the domestic market as well as for exporting it to other countries, the recent debates over sanitary napkins and menstrual hygiene have triggered the present agenda of the organisation. As Irani stated, the machinery for manufacturing these pads would cost around Rs 10 lakh and any potential entrepreneurs can avail the Mudra loan scheme of the government for help.

H/T: Yourstory