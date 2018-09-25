Women Teachers Complain Of Breach Of Norms On Maternity Leave

The maternity leave benefits for women employees in the education sector are more breached than followed. This comes to light through the circular passed on by the All India Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE).

According to the circular issued on September 10 by Anand Sharma, Deputy Director, Policy and Academic Planning Bureau, the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act 2017 calls for setting up of a crèche facility and the Act’s provisions must be implemented with effect from April 1, 2017. However, the teachers don’t foresee sweeping changes in the near future.

They complain that many colleges provide leave only on loss of pay even if the faculty has been on the payroll for several years.

As reported by The Hindu, a woman professor from an engineering college in central Tamil Nadu said she was given only two months’ paid leave after the birth of her first child. Later, she opted for loss of pay for four months. For the second child, however, she was given just two-and- a-half months’ leave. The college also told her to register for a master’s degree but she was terminated within a year of joining the course.

“Two male professors had also taken up a PG course along with us. The management retained them and the reason they gave was that they could make use of the men for multiple purposes,” the professor told the publication. She later moved to an arts and science college which also did not treat women well.

Citing another example, The Hindu reported that a professor from Namakkal district got a month’s paid leave but another one had to go without pay. When she sought extension she was told to take a break for the entire semester without assurance that she could return to work later.

“In odd semesters, colleges require more teachers. If a teacher went on leave during that time, then she would have to wait for the next odd semester to return to work. But there is no guarantee that she will be taken back,” she said.

Women teachers also complain of arbitrary promotions and say their pension funds and gratuity are delayed.

Teachers’ association office bearers like K.M. Karthik, founder of All India Private College Employees’ Union, and N. Pasupathi, general secretary of Association of University Teachers, say women are ill-treated in self-financing institutions. Also, their letters to the various government bodies have had little effect.

H/T: The Hindu

Image used for representational purpose