Women Suffer In Silence Rather Than Report Crimes Against Them, Reveals NFH Survey

The recent National Family Health Survey data shows a drop in recorded cases of physical or sexual violence against women. Good news, right? Wrong. The figures did fall, but not because of fewer crimes against women, but because very few of them are reporting them.

The survey shows a decline from 24% in 2005-06 to 14% in 2015-16. Only one in seven women file a complaint or even talk about the physical or sexual violence they face. According to data provided by NFHS-4, around 76% women who faced violence never reported or talked about it. The major reason behind this could be the social stigma attached to it and illiteracy.

Sometimes, even financial dependency is a major reason for not reporting the crime. According to a report in Hindustan Times, National Commission for Women’s Rekha Sharma says, “The mindset of society needs to change because women who report cases of violence against them still face a lot of stigmas. Such women find minimal or no support at all. Women are (usually) financially dependent on men, and in the absence of any fallback option, they don’t have a choice but to put up with abuse without complaining.”

Physical violence in this context may be anything including slapping, punching, kicking, burning, beating, dragging, attacking or threatening to harm a woman with a weapon. While sexual violence includes forcing a woman into intercourse or other sexual acts without consent.

According to the stats provided by NFHS-4, women who have suffered both physical and sexual violence are more likely to seek help or complaint. Around 28% of women register a complaint or talk about it who have suffered both kinds of violence. While the figure is only 10-12% for women who have suffered either one of the two. Regarding getting help, 65% of it is mostly from women’s family, 28% from husband’s family and 16% from friends.

Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma says, “More women are approaching police with such complaints, either in writing or through helpline numbers. However, there are instances of women from rural areas not reporting sexual crimes due to lack of awareness or the social stigma attached to such incidents. Some fear that approaching the police will worsen the situation and bring shame to them and their families.”

Regarding institutional support, the police are the most common (4%), religious leaders (1%) and only 1% seek help from doctors, lawyers or social service groups.