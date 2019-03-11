Women Sub-Inspectors Of CISF Lauded For Their Skills, Confidence, And Focus On Training

On the 50th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the women sub-inspectors, who were recently inducted, were lauded for their skills, confidence, and complete focus on their work. Trained at Special Tactics & Training Wing, Hyderabad, the sub-inspectors are skilled in responding to critical situations and carried out ‘live rescue operations’ at the event as well.

“The operations require high levels of fitness, mental toughness and focus on training which is regular exercise. We have already undergone training and trained for around a fortnight to carry out the display at the event,” said Dimple Joshi, a sub-inspector who was part of the performing team.

“The CISF has more women personnel than any other central police forces. Their induction has provided more strength to the force. I wish to congratulate their parents, especially their mothers, who stood up and sent their daughters to wear the uniform and serve the nation,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief guest at the event.

“The rotation of cars at 180 degrees in high speed, jumping inside the attacker’s car by breaking the front and rear glasses of the vehicles and jumping into a moving bus were some of the parts of the display which people liked the most. The crisis response is becoming important nowadays as CISF is generally the first responder during such situations,” said Chetna Rathod, another woman sub-inspector from the performing team.

Training with the CISF, the women officers are glad to have found the best training and facilities available.

“They have been trained at the STTW, Hyderabad and more training will be provided to them. They have been trained to handle the situations in urban as well as jungle scenarios. On the same pattern we have trained three teams of the Jammu & Kashmir police on ‘anti-fidayeen’ operations and teams from the anti-terrorist squad of the Uttar Pradesh police have also bee trained on the similar pattern,” said an officer.

