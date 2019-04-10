Women Students Of RIE Bhopal Stage Protest Against Harassment They Face From The Administration

In the last few years, women students at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) in Bhopal have been protesting against the arbitrary rules of the administration, as they have been facing issues like severe moral policing, restrictions on their mobility, and lack of women’s hostels and fee hikes.

Asking the administration to tackle the discrimination meted out them, the women demand a safe environment. In a protest staged by the female students of the institute yesterday, they have put forward the following demands:

1) Complete removal of curfew in all the RIE institutes (5) across India.

2) Have subsidised access to mental health counseling for all students.

3) Constitute elected Internal Complaints Committee in all RIEs.

4) No woman student should be questioned on her choice of clothing.

5) There must be affordable accommodation for all students.

6) No student should be expelled from the hostel for it hinders their access to education. Revoke expulsions and suspensions of women students.

7) No action would be taken against protesting students.

In a conversation with IWB, a protestor shared that the curfew which is exclusively set for women, in the name of safety and protection, shuts down numerous possibilities and experiences that a woman student can explore on campus and in the city. Whether it is about attending a late-night seminar, working in the library/lab at night, going for a film or taking a part-time night-job for financial independence, the curfew which calls for women to not go out of the hostel after 6pm stands as a major issue.

In addition to this, women hostellers have also constantly been subjected to humiliating moral-policing by hostel authorities. According to the protestors, there have been instances where women students have been interrogated and shamed about what they are doing, wearing or whom they are meeting.

As the protest only observes women taking part in it, a protestor shared that the boys of the institute have only been discouraging them for their conduct. “Boys are not really coming out in our support, in fact they are against us. There have been instances where they came to disunite us and discouraged our protest. They have been giving statements in the media, that they are not supporting us because what we are demanding is illogical. Also, they are trying to disunite us because they are being threatened by the institution, that if they don’t convince us to go back to the hostel and put an end to the protest, their placements will be affected.”

The protestors, who have been fighting for their demands, have been seated outside the institute since yesterday afternoon and it is reported that no concrete step has been taken by the administration as of now. “The people from the administration have come to meet us twice. However, our Principal was only present in one meeting. When we shared our concerns with them, they just found most of our demands illogical. While they have said that they will try to address some of our demands, they are not ready to give it in writing.”

Sharing some incidents with us, the protestor said that there have been issues regarding the functioning of administration which has resulted in medical emergencies. “There have been instances when hostel students fell ill and getting to the hospital was not made easy for them by the authorities. One of our seniors had a severe migraine issue and before leaving the hostel to get to the hospital she had to get some papers signed by the authority. But their procedures were so slow that she had to wait for hours before she could see a doctor and her condition worsened.

Recently, there was also another case, where one of our seniors who was fighting depression was almost asked to move out of the hostel. But after we protested against it, they gave a letter to her parents saying, we are keeping her but she is not our responsibility. Things did improve in between when we staged a protest in September last year, but now things are getting back to the same.”

Talking about how the women have also been facing an issue when it comes to the choice of their clothing, the protestor said, “Some time back a girl was asked not to wear a sleeveless top, because if she did, then it would encourage others to wear even lesser clothes. They want us to be dressed in salwar suit all the time. Though such remarks have gone down because of our repeated protests, there are still times when we are questioned regarding our choices.”