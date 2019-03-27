Women Should Persevere In The Face Of Stress And Be There For Each Other: Journalist Sandhya Menon

Last year, India saw many women outing their sexual harassers without fear. There were some who criticized these women and then there were those who stood in solidarity with them. One such individual was Sandhya Menon, journalist, and activist, who not only shared her own story but also gave a platform to the stories of other women and encouraged them to come out with their #MeToo experiences.

“I think the biggest bit of solidarity I’ve seen is when during the #MeToo movement women came forward and spoke of their experiences, trusted perfect strangers to tell their stories to. That was overwhelming,” said Sandhya. She believes that it is of the utmost importance that women should support each other.

“We cannot let competition get in the way. We cannot let out own insecurities get in the way. We have to hold and carry each other. Half the success of what you’re trying to achieve lies there,” she added. “Speak up for causes where women do not have the same platforms as you. If you run a business, guide, mentor and hire women and show them the ropes without holding back. Pass the mic to women from the Bahujan community.”

For her, women having each other’s back is the most crucial point when it comes to their empowerment, as it would allow them to “persevere in the face of stress and be there for each other”.

