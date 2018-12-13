Women Should Equally Participate In Political Decisions: MLA Krishna Poonia

Congress candidate Krishna Poonia defeated sitting BSP MLA Manoj Nyangali and the Lok Sabha MP from Churu, Ram Singh Kaswan of BJP, to become the second female MLA in the Sadulpur constituency of Rajgarh, Rajasthan after 44 years.

Even though the Commonwealth gold medalist couldn’t win the last election, she won this one by 18,084 votes after receiving 70,020 votes. She won a gold medal by throwing the disc to 61.51m at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010 and was sixth at the 2012 London Olympics. She belongs to Agroha village Hisar, Haryana, and first came to Rajgarh in 2000 when she married Virender Singh Poonia.

She spoke to She The People about her plans, here are excerpts:

On why she joined politics

“Whenever I used to come back to my village in Rajgarh, I would realize that the people of the constituency need me as the place was only getting regressive and there was no growth. We would go across the country and around the world to participate in different tournaments and feel that Rajgarh district is very backward. I felt that if I get a chance to improve the situation of the area, then I will definitely do it.”

“While both (sports and politics) require effort, you play sports for yourself and the country but in politics, you put in efforts for the people. In politics, we work day and night to establish trust among people and work for them. In sports, we knew how much we trained and that would reap in victory but here we realize our efforts after the victory.”

On issues plaguing her constituency

“We lack proper water facility which predominantly affects the constituency’s farmers who have to only depend on rains for their water requirements. It leads to a worse financial condition of the farmers. Women’s safety is another big issue we see here. Not only do we aspire to have better law and order in the area but also control the people who propagate prejudices.”

On why women should join politics

“In our country, women’s position is not at par with men. They feel uncomfortable taking part in politics but I feel that women should enter all fields. Today women of our country are winning Olympic medals, so women should equally participate in political decisions too. So we can set better role models for young girls.”

“Parties need famous faces as candidates so they can solve people’s issues. Basically, public decides who will become their leader and they will trust so parties look for such faces that the public would trust.”

H/T: She The People

Feature image source