Women Share Their Hopes And Fears As They Are Waiting For The Second NRC Draft

Four days ago, the “draft” of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, was released. Though the NRC was drafted with the intention to remove illegal migrants from Bangladesh, it has led to some 40 lakh people to be left out of the draft. Of this number, many are married women who had submitted Gram Panchayat (GP) certificates, deemed inadmissible as proof by the Gauhati High Court, as their only document for NRC verification, which, in many cases, was rejected.

Though the Supreme Court later said that these documents could be used only after “proper enquiry and verification”.

”Most women don’t have birth certificates or didn’t attend school or dropped out before they could obtain a board certificate. Many got married before 18 and hence their names don’t appear with their parents in the voters’ lists… the husbands’ names are recorded,” said a Guwahati-based lawyer. ”Now, many women have complained that authorities asked for additional documents to prove their linkage with parents, apart from the GP certificate.”

The GP certificates were not accepted in several cases as the one who issued them, the village chiefs had failed to maintain proper records.

47-year-old Amina is the wife of school teacher Shahzahan Qazi, in Barpeta district. The couple and their three sons were not included in the draft. Though both Amina and Shahzahan were marked as “D voters” in 1997. “In March 2017, we were declared Indian citizens. But this change in status was not reflected in the latest electoral rolls, and we have been kept out of the NRC draft,” said Amina.

2.8 lakh people have been excluded from the NRC and their cases are on hold as they belong to the four categories: D or “doubtful” voters who were unable to prove their citizenship during verification, descendants of D voters, those with cases pending at FTs and their descendants. “We are hopeful that our names will be included in the subsequent rounds,” said Shahzahan.

Two brothers and the father of a research scholar in the Arabic department of Gauhati University, Tayeba Ummi Nazrin, 28, have been excluded from the draft but her mother and elder sister are in.

”I am worried because I might be required to attend programmes and conferences abroad as part of my research. I hope this confusion over NRC does not cause any problem in procuring a visa. We have all the required documents — voters’ lists, land records. We hope our whole family will get through in the next round,” she said.

A school teacher in Guwahati and the daughter of an ex-IAF personnel, Shabnam Rahman, 40, is the only one in her family who is not in the draft as her husband, son, and other members are in the draft.

“She was born in Gujarat, when her father was posted there, and had a birth certificate from that state. But the family lost the original birth certificate issued by the civil hospital in Gujarat and her father had to obtain the birth document from IAF records,” said Shofique Alam, Shabnam’s husband. ”We don’t know if the NRC authorities sent the document to Gujarat for verification or whether they got a response. As for other members of our families, we have legacy records dating back to the 1951 NRC. We are sure that her name will be included in the subsequent rounds of NRC.”

“I am hopeful. What is there to be scared? I am a genuine Indian and my name will be there in the final NRC,” said Aitara Begum, 38, a resident of Bhalukabari village in Kamrup district. Her brothers, husband and five children are in the NRC draft but she isn’t.

Born in Kishanganj in Bihar, Kaniz Lashkar, 65, moved to Assam after her marriage in 1979. But only her husband’s name is in the draft. She and their two children have not made it. “I believe that in all probability, the documents I submitted were sent to Bihar for verification by NRC authorities. It will be clear why our names are not there after August 7 when the next verification process starts,” she said.

