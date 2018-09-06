Women Practising Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Think Every Indian Woman Should Learn It

We’re all moving towards carving an equal world for all genders and in this world, we’re proudly wearing the hat of independence. So, why rely on somebody else for our protection?

Talking about the importance of learning the art of self-defense are women practitioners of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ), which they say has changed their lives. Blue belt in BJJ, Uma Bagla, told Vice, “I started learning BJJ in 2012 after the Delhi gang rape. I work a night shift for a multi-national company and that involves a lot of commuting in the dark. There have been times when someone grabbed me. My instincts and the BJJ techniques that I have learnt over the years helped me overcome that. I have literally thrown molesters on the ground and choked them.”

Uma has opened her own academy in Dehradun named House Of Techniques.

Uma Bagla in a ‘guard’ position.

Another practitioner, Apeksha Kakkar, who is a stripe four blue belt, explains why BJJ is helpful in combating situations involving forced sexual attack. She said, “The worst case scenario a woman can face is a rape situation where somebody is on top of you. No other martial art can help you when your back is on the ground except Jiu Jitsu, because that position is one of its primary positions called ‘guard’.”

It takes 10-15 years for a BJJ practitioner to receive his/her black belt, given that they train thrice a week. A BJJ class of 90 minutes is usually split into three parts: A warm-up, a drill, and a spar. The pivotal aspect that makes BJJ so unique is sparring on the ground. Sparring is a realistic simulation where a training partner goes all out to secure a win–mostly by tap, catching someone in a chokehold or an arm lock. Other martial arts might not indulge the sparring element as much, aiming to spar with protective gear a few times a month.

“It is a close range art; it puts you in weird awkward situations so training with guys can get intimidating. That is the beauty of it. You are in a real life scenario where you are forced to overcome adversity,” Apeksha claimed as she added, “You can literally break your arm or go unconscious if you don’t tap.”

Practitioner Asha Badrinath, a white belt, who trains at the Institute of Jiu-Jitsu in Bengaluru, shared, “BJJ has given me the confidence to defend myself with ease. Most women seem to not want to train because it makes them feel uncomfortable. That is exactly the idea with Jiu-jitsu: Learning to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations and by putting myself out there every single day.”

Currently, there is no government training centre for BJJ in India, but private academies and dojos have been set up ever since the sport gained popularity globally, primarily through Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). So far metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have a few BJJ academies.

More recognised academies are gradually coming up in cities like Shillong, Dimapur, Chennai, and Dehradun.

Training at Happy Red Rooster Academy in Shillong, teenage Damerbha Rumnong shares her experience on how BJJ has helped her overcome her meantal health problems. She said, “BJJ has helped me overcome my mental health problems and made me very confident. I was diagnosed with depression and fear psychosis, but since I started training it has been a revelation. All I want to do now, is train and become a black belt.”

Apeksha feels BJJ should be provided to every woman in the country. “Nations like the UAE are providing free BJJ lessons to kids, and it is a great tool to use for self-development and self defence. If our government can provide free BJJ lessons, it will change the way women are perceived,” stated Apeksha.

