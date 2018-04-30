Women Photographers In Kashmir Brave It All To Capture Nothing But The Truth

There used to be a time when everything was under the constant scanner of the media. Today the situation has deteriorated so much that the media is under the constant scanner of everyone. Nothing that the media presents is taken without a pinch of salt. But in the times of irresponsible journalism, the flak has also fallen upon some dedicated ones.

Photographers have anyways been devoid of their deserved share in media for quite some time. We have always been told to trust only what we see, right? Despite risking their lives to bring to us the crude truth, these photographers haven’t been given the deserved credit.

Now in the times when the face of the media lies marred with a big question mark, the distrust is omnipotent. The recent arrest of freelance photographer Kamran Yousuf testifies it.

It was on September 5, 2017, when Kamran Yousuf was arrested. The National Investigation Agency charge sheet quoted that he wasn’t a “real journalist” as he hadn’t covered “any developmental activity of the government” in his career.

His clan feels that he was arrested because unlike the case of other freelancers his photographs covered excruciating details of the Kashmir protests, and were run in the Valley’s largest circulated paper, Greater Kashmir. The pictures also gained huge attention on social media.

Kashmir is a beautiful albeit cursed valley. While it houses the most phenomenal of the natural terrains it also houses the most disturbing of the scenarios, every now and then. The photographers here share a similar story. Their loyalties to the profession entail them to bring out the story of Kashmir but more often than not that is exactly what gets them into trouble.

Hindustan Times recently approached some of the photographers from Kashmir to capture the story that lies on the other side of the camera.

Sanna Mattoo is a freelance photographer. She shares how the ordinary Kashmiri is nowadays suspicious of anyone with a camera.

Masrat Jan, yet another freelance photographer, covered the events of April 1, when the news about Shopian’s encounters broke. “By 5 am, I was at Srinagar’s floating vegetable market clicking the boats. I watched the vegetables change hands – from the farmer to the buyer. And then I got to know what happened in Shopian, ”she recollects.

By 4.30 pm, she was at Shopian, ducking gunshots and clicking people. “When the CRPF shoots a Kashmiri you have to tell that and when a Kashmiri shoots a Kashmiri you have to show that too,” she shares. The thought of joining a newspaper has been occurring to her lately. She explains, “If something should happen to me, I want that somebody should at least own me. Not like what happened with Kamran. But Kamran should not quit the profession. Otherwise, people will think he did something wrong.”

