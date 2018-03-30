Women On Twitter Share Their UTI Horror Stories And Call Out The Lapses In Healthcare

As per a report by Gstatic, India alone has 10 million cases of UTI every year. Another report by WHO suggests that an estimated 50 % of women reported having had a UTI at some point in their lives. Despite the alarming figures, the issue has been sidelined on all fronts – be it medicinal research, assistance or awareness.

UTI or Urinary Tract Infection is a very common problem among women. It has also been stated as the leading cause of distress and health care expenditures in persons of all ages.

UTI symptoms can range anywhere from pain during sexual intercourse and in the bladder, groin, lower abdomen or pelvis to fever, fatigue, burning sensation while peeing and an increased urge to pee.

Despite it being such a common problem among women, the awareness and medical research for UTI remain disappointing and women certainly are not happy with the medicinal assistance received by them.

A woman with the twitter handle Dirtbag Winemom recently raised the topic on Twitter. She wrote, “We need a Disney princess with chronic UTIs who goes to the doctor and the doctor tells her to always pee after sex and the princess says she’s already doing that and the doctor says well that’s all the advice I have.”

Here is her tweet:

dirtbag winemom on Twitter We need a disney princess with chronic UTIs who goes to the doctor and the doctor tells her to always pee after sex and the princess says she’s already doing that and the doctor says well that’s all the advice I have

Soon the thread caught up as a lot of women could associate with her post and started replying to it. Here are some of the replies:

malorie marie on Twitter @floozyesq @NiceAndAlsoCool women will forever be too complicated to understand

Laurie on Twitter @WokeNancy @malorieemarie @floozyesq @NiceAndAlsoCool Lol seriously, if UTIs were as common in men science would have had the miracle cure figured out 30 years ago

Some women narrated their personal ordeal:

Andrew Ferens 🏳️‍🌈 on Twitter @floozyesq @MaraWilson UTIs are the devil. They sent me twice the ER in the last 6 months alone. I wish there was a UTI vaccine. At this point, I show up, tell them I have a UTI, they test me and say “yep, that sure is a UTI”, give me a Px, and away I go.

Crunchberry on Twitter @floozyesq If you’d like a UTI horror story that ends in a trip to the ER then oh boy do I have one

Ailish Hyde on Twitter @floozyesq @inihelene Literally just went to Urgent Care today and had this convo 😩 I haven’t even had sex in over a year!

AngryBird on Twitter @AWingfieldSvcs @floozyesq @Nicole_Cliffe Share some tips? I’ve had IC since I was 19 and I’m going broke buying AZO Standard. 😛

Some came up with personal remedies:

Tendrin on Twitter @Sarahh_Eileen @LaurieDelBae @WokeNancy @malorieemarie @floozyesq @NiceAndAlsoCool D-mannose worked wonders for my mom and a friend of mine.

Lori Merchel on Twitter @Tendrin @Sarahh_Eileen @LaurieDelBae @WokeNancy @malorieemarie @floozyesq @NiceAndAlsoCool I found a natural product called bladder ease that works most times for me. I think it is more for the anxiety that comes with suspecting another UTI.