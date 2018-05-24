If you are a woman then you must be aware of how even using the word “no” is a luxury rather than a basic right and personal choice.

Ages of patriarchy and gender disparity have fanned the male ego to a mammoth size, so much so that it can’t take “no” for an answer anymore. While like they say that “no” is not a dirty word, the reactions that it evokes can end up being pretty dirty.

Elizabeth May, the author of fantasy trilogy The Falconer, recently took to Twitter to dwell on the same subject and thus initiated a conversation on it. She wrote: “Hi ladies! RT if you’ve have had a frightening response from a man when you’ve rebuffed, rejected, or otherwise ignored his advances. If you feel comfortable enough to share your experience in the comments, I want to hear you.”

Here is May’s tweet:

Within no time the thread caught up and women started sharing really really shocking instances of how they had to endure adverse consequences for saying “no” to somebody’s advances. The horror stories varied from rape threats to even life threats.

Britni de la Cretaz ⚾️ on Twitter @_ElizabethMay I turned down a guy at a party in college by mentioning my bf was in the next room. The next weekend my bf was away & dude followed me into a bathroom & blocked the door & said, “where’s your boyfriend now, bitch?

Laura Elliott on Twitter @_ElizabethMay Working at a pub just out of uni. One guy who worked there mistook my friendliness for romantic interest.

#RepealThe8th on Twitter @_ElizabethMay My ex changed his mind after dumping me, then wouldn’t stop contacting me for the next 6 months. Phone calls, texts (even though he said he’d deleted my number) letters, facebook messages, emails (to multiple addresses). Scary to know a guy is obsessed & won’t accept “no”.

J.P. on Twitter @_ElizabethMay A man attacked me right after I told him I just wanted us to be friends, he pushed me down, grabbed my wrists and, as I yelled “No!” he whispered “You saying ‘no’ turns me on more”. I don’t really remember how I managed to escape, but I did.

Lele Elizabeth on Twitter @_ElizabethMay @ElleOnWords My ex boyfriend wanted to kill me one time. I was skipping class that day because I was scared he was going to try to kill me. He killed his most recent ex that same day. At school. I was a junior.

Gayleen Froese on Twitter @AlexLHardaker @_ElizabethMay Working at a library, age 16, I got in the elevator with my male coworkers. They stopped the elevator & said, “We could rape you here & there’d be nothing you could do about it.” FEMALE manager’s response later: “What do you want me to say?

The world, where a man thinks it to be okay to threaten a woman or hurt her just because she says “no” can not be called a gender-just world. While movements like #MeToo have certainly initiated a conversation, we need something more potent to reach the deeper levels of the psyche where the misogyny has successfully seeped and settled.