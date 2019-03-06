Women Officers To Get Permanent Commission in All 10 Branches of Indian Army: Defence Ministry

The defence ministry in a statement on Tuesday said that women in all 10 branches of the army where they have been inducted as short-service commissioned (SSC) officers will now be eligible for permanent careers.

Permanent commissioning of women officers until now was allowed only in two branches – Judge Advocate General (JAG) and Army Education Corps. In addition, they will be granted permanent commission in eight branches opened to SSC women officers, namely Corps of Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Army Air Defence, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Army Service Corps, Army Ordinance Corps, and the Intelligence Corps.

“SSC women officers will give their option for permanent commission before completion of four years of commissioned service… They will be considered for grant of permanent commission based on suitability, merit etc and will be employed in various staff appointments,” the ministry said.

The new development came in line with the steps taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech described it as a “gift” to “brave daughters”.

In addition to this, the ministry has said it would open more avenues for women in the navy too, where all non-sea going branches/cadre have been opened for women officers through the SSC.

H/T: The Hindustan Times