Women Of The World Are Coming To Kolkata To Talk About Everything Vocal

Women of the World (WOW), an internationally acclaimed, award-winning vocal quartet, representing Japan, Italy, India, and USA, has four vocalists performing in 32 languages. And these four vocalists are Annette Philip (India), Ayumi Ueda (Japan), Giorgia Renosto (Italy), Debo Ray (Haiti/USA) who will be coming to Kolkata along with drummer/percussionist Patrick Simard (Canada) to create awareness about music from different corners of the world.

To be held on 5th August at GD Birla Sabhagar in Kolkata, an interactive vocal workshop will take place first where the four will be talking about different vocal techniques, music as a career and much more. They’ll then be performing at the same venue in the evening with singer-composer-lyricist Anupam Roy.

Recently, Annette Philip was in a conversation with Telegraph India where she shared about how their team was formed and their upcoming workshop.

On how did the ensemble come together

“We believe that learning about the different cultures in the world through songs is one of the most powerful ways to gain more understanding about each other.

Despite the differences in cultural tenets, when one studies a folk song, more often than not, the core story is the same, no matter where you grew up. All over the world, people experience love, joy, heartache, birth, death, pain, sorrow, fear, doubt, uncertainty, hunger, excitement, passion, disappointment, failure, victory, surprise, awe and wonder. It is these common stories that Women of the World seeks to share.”

On kind of songs they sing and why

“These songs give us an insight into the culture, the history, the traditions and the way of life of the people. For instance, one of the songs we learnt from Japan is Sakura Sakura, which is about the beautiful cherry blossom trees. The group has visited Japan many times and we have experienced the gentle subtle beauty of sakura trees. We understood how important it has become in Japanese culture.

Outside Hiroshima memorial museum, I saw hundreds of sakura trees and for me, they served as a reminder of a people who have suffered greatly through one of the most horrifying episodes in human history, yet there is a sense of hope in the trees, and in the hospitality of Japanese culture. So when we sing that song, it goes much deeper than just the notes. We really are starting to imbibe the feelings associated with the beautiful sakura flower.”

On coming to Calcutta for the first time

“Yeah, we kick-start the tour here. We then go to Pune, Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. We’re very excited. There are so many amazing musicians, poets, writers, actors and artists of myriad mediums who hail from Calcutta — we are delighted to get an opportunity to interact with the community, learn about the specific Calcutta culture, and also share some music from different parts of the world in this city.”

On the upcoming workshop on Sunday

“Since 2015, we’ve been doing workshops in India on a variety of subjects. Through student feedback, we’ve been asked to do vocal workshops this August, starting in Calcutta. We will talk about everything vocal — from vocal health, vocal anatomy, efficient breath management, vocal techniques as well as improvisation using circle singing, and foundation of body percussion.

We will also have a brief discussion on the many options musicians have nowadays in the global music industry. Gone are the days when performance was the main way one could lead a life in music. Now, there is a huge focus on music therapy, music business, concert production, festival curation, music engineering, composing for film, television and radio, music education, electronic production and design, DJ-ing, band management and development, to name a few.

The music presented will celebrate vocal nuances from different cultures around the world, from Bulgarian to Kenyan, Japanese to Appalachian, Haitian to Canadian, Italian to Indian… yes, the band loves Konnakol (the art of performing percussion syllables vocally in south Indian Carnatic music) and may have a few other surprises up their sleeve.”

