Women-Led Movies Are Changing The Scenario Of Male-Dominated Kollywood

Who has been ruling the Chennai box office in the last month? It’s superstar Nayanthara, who, with her recent releases Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal, has taken South Indian cinema by storm.

This is something new and path-breaking for Kollywood as it has never seen anything like this before. The superstar, apart from having given the top two movies, is also one of the highest paid actors. She is currently the highest paid actress in the south, rumoured to be getting ₹4 to 5 crore for a film.

Speaking on the changing trend at Chennai’s box-office, where a female actor’s movie has received a strong opening, leading distributor and exhibitor told The Hindu, “The Nayanthara craze among the youth and family audiences got it a big opening. The second and third days were bigger and the film also survived the crucial Monday test and is a hit.”

Ajay Gnanamuthu, the director of Imaikkaa Nodigal, had confessed that Nayanthara was not the first choice to play the CBI officer in the movie. The role was in fact actually written for a male superstar. But later, changes were made to the script and the filmmaker took a decision to cast a lady in the pivotal lead character, which worked to the advantage of the film.

Nayanthara’s success at the box-office has opened the floodgates for other commercial female-centric films. The other top leading lady, Samantha Akkineni, is now ready to win hearts with her upcoming film U-Turn, which will release on September 13.

Samantha, who is aggressively promoting the film, on Nayanthara’s success, said, “Nayan is doing a phenomenal job in opening up commercial cinema’s domains. I see her as an agent of change who will open doors for other female actors to take up challenging roles. If a female actor’s solo film turns a hit, it’s good for all other women actors too.”

Kollywood is prepping itself to welcome more women-oriented films. Aishwarya Rajesh’s Kanaa, a film on the rise of a woman cricketer, Kajal Aggarwal’s Paris Paris, the remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen. And then, there is Jyothika’s Kaatrin Mozhi, the remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu.

“Women-oriented films within the commercial format have found acceptance among the youth and lady audiences who make the difference between a hit and a flop,” said Abirami Ramanathan. The rise of the multiplexes in Tamil Nadu has brought in a new breed of female audiences; a similar trend is taking place at the grassroot level, which has increased viewership for women-centric films within the commercial format.

Distributors say that it is easier to sell a top female-oriented star film than a middle-level hero film. In a few years, the gap between male and female commercial stars at the box-office will surely narrow down further.

H/T: The Hindu