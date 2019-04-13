Women Leaders Share Empowering Words At The Women In The World Summit 2019

At the ongoing Women in the World Summit, happening in New York City’s Lincoln Center, inspiring women across the globe are sharing empowering words and discussing crucial issues and events, which include the rise of movements like #MeToo and Time’s Up. Notable women leaders like Priyanka Chopra, Oprah Winfrey, Ashley Judd, Stacey Abrams, and many others are part of this summit.

Speaking about feeling empowered on seeing women in Hollywood and Bollywood come out in the #MeToo movement, Priyanka Chopra said, “Sexual harassment had become a norm with women,” she said. “Now because of the support we are giving each other, people don’t have the power to shut us down. We always had a voice. Just nobody heard us. Now because of the support we’re giving each other, nobody can shut us down. And that’s an incredibly powerful thing to see. Now, if I have a story, I don’t feel I’m alone anymore – and I’m not ashamed of it.”

In her keynote address, Oprah Winfrey delivered a rousing speech in answer to the question at the center of the summit: ‘Can women save the world?’

“We protest, we persevere, we get knocked down, but—to paraphrase a memorable moment on the floor of the senate—still we persist! We prove ourselves again and again and again,” she said. “We maintain a healthy skepticism, but we refuse to be cynical,” she said.

“We believe in justice for all—regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, or checking account. And, hard as it is for some folks to fathom, the vast majority of us believe we can determine the right reproductive choices for our own bodies,” Oprah said. “We are there for aging parents, divorcing friends, and scary teenagers. We are good listeners and we are badasses. And above all, we show up. We! Show! Up! Can women save the world? I’d say we’ve been doing exactly that for so many years,” she added.

One of the panelists was actor Ashley Judd, an outspoken advocate for abortion, who has been protesting against a new Georgia bill that would ban abortion as soon as a heartbeat can be heard.

“As everyone knows, and I’m very open about it, I’m a three-time rape survivor. And one of the times I was raped, there was conception,” she shared. “And I’m very thankful I was able to access safe and legal abortion. Because the rapist, who is a Kentuckian, as am I, and I reside in Tennessee, has paternity rights in Kentucky and Tennessee. I would’ve had to co-parent with my rapist.”

“So having safe access to abortion was personally important to me and, as I said earlier, democracy starts with our skin. We’re not supposed to regulate what we choose to do with our insides,” she said.

H/T: NDTV, People, The Oprah Magazine