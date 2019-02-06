Women Lawmakers Show Up In White As Trump Delivers The State Of The Union Address

Democratic women lawmakers from the House of Representatives came together to create a surreal picture at the President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday as they all showed up dressed in white to mark 100 years of women having the right to vote.

While Trump’s speech was being seen as Trump’s attempt to unify the state, the idea did not strike home for a lot of women lawmakers present at the event as they sat there clearly disapproving of a lot of statements that Trump made.

One of the most powerful Democrats in the country, Nancy Pelosi, was seen nodding her head with displeasure as the President challenged Democrats and also when he created a rather shuddering vision of the illegal immigrants assailing America.

However, the women were seen cheering when Trump started talking about women in the workforce. In fact, they stood up and started clapping as he hailed the growing number of women finding jobs in the economy. His mention of the record number of women serving in the Capitol also drew cheers.

But the women certainly didn’t shy away from flinching and showing their displeasure as Trump said things like the United States would be at war with North Korea if he were not the President, as he declared the state of the union “strong,” and when he warned against “ridiculous partisan investigations.”

H/T: The Times of India