Women Laborers Move With Their Family And Remain Invisible Due To Patriarchal Norms: Activist Chandan Kumar

Be it a safe work environment, the promise of good wages for their hardwork or the benefits of the policies that exist just on paper, migrant workers always get the short end of the stick. The brunt of it is on women laborers who not only suffer from an apparent wage gap owing to gender partiality but also the fact that they have to voluntarily expose their children to the pollution and hazards of construction sites as no proper solution exists to this issue.

When IWB recently visited a construction site and conversed with the women labourers there, we found that all of them agreed that if there exists a way that ensures that their kids will be looked after, they would work even more efficiently. In our ongoing initiative, we have filed a petition to the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Prime Minister’s Office, which addresses the need of installing Mobile Crèches for children at the worksites.

Pertaining to our initiative, IWB engaged in a chat with labor rights’ activist Chandan Kumar in an interactive Twitter chat to discuss at length the condition of women laborers and the steps which can be taken for their betterment.

On BJP’s claims to increase crèche facilities for the unorganized sector through existing Anganwadi structure

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India It can be successful untill you give due share of such a big women force responsible for #Anganwadi #MDM #ASHA workers. It is just a forcibly imposed responsibility. We must stand up for their recognition as full time workers and access to social protection.

On the platforms and avenues that work specifically for women workers for equal employment and social protection

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India There is big women workforce with in Govt structure are yet to be given due share. Trade unions are organising them and have forced @LabourMinistry to come on negotiating table. I salute to their continuous struggle and demand to access social protection.

On the role of trade unions in ensuring the job security of laborers

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @LabourMinistry I agree that there is strong fear especially among contract workers. Trade unions are organsing them, providing political education, negotiating with employers through contious struggle and collective bargaining.

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @LabourMinistry @MinistryWCD Creating awareness by Trade Union is a continuous process. There is strong debate on this topic even within govt. But I don't think govt is taking any measure on it, perhaps the newly proposed labour law reform by Central Govt has undermined such provisions for #UnorganisedSector

On the hurdles and gaps that hinder the reform from being taken seriously and implemented

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @LabourMinistry @MinistryWCD Rhetorically it is in efficiency of Govt. But the real hurdle is the capitalist structure which won't allow to establish social justice and maintain the status quo of #inequality.

On whether the construction of mobile crèches should be the sole responsibility of builders or inclusive of assistance from the government

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @LabourMinistry @MinistryWCD As i.said the responsibility lies with employer, i.e before initiating any project basic services such as creche, shed, drinking water sanitation should be part of entire project plan.

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @LabourMinistry @MinistryWCD I feel primarily it should be responsibility of employer and govt role is for strict enforcement. But an irony is – govt itself don't implement it. Employers never enforce it, as it suits to their profits.

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @LabourMinistry @MinistryWCD Today worker is mobile as as capital. But most of us get away by excuse of complexities of mobility of labour market. Govt must bridge the gap between them and union, & engage as part of labour governance mechanism. The responsibility lies with employer (1)

On the supervisory role of the government in these issues

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @LabourMinistry @MinistryWCD Sure penalty provisions must be imposed, and this must factor-in as part of ongoing labour law reform process. But delegating more power for labour governance to trade union organisation shoul be also considered as way forward.

On the effective functioning of mobile crèches

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @LabourMinistry @MinistryWCD I feel primarily it should be responsibility of employer and govt role is to strict enforcement. But irony is – govt itself don't implement it. Employers never enforce it, as it suits to their profits. Govt and Trade Union must collaborate and chalk out plan of action.

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @LabourMinistry @MinistryWCD By this way it will be a mutual obligation, such as inspection, participating in recruitment, enrollment with welfare board etc, and keep accountability intact.

On how the migration status of women laborers makes it difficult for them to access social welfare programs

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @MinistryWCD @HRDMinistry @unwomenindia It is also linked to linguistic politics, and ofcourse suits well to capitalist system. Getting away from such legal responsibility allows them to accumulate more wealth and make our society more inequal.

On how to end gender inequality in the unorganized sector

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @MinistryWCD @HRDMinistry @unwomenindia Not sure if we have any readymade solution – but at this moment we must work on 2 approach – firstly revisiting labour laws framework from gender lens and propose appropriate amendment.

On how to sensitise labor contractors to be an ally in protecting labor rights

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @MinistryWCD @HRDMinistry @unwomenindia Labour contractors are part of establishment. It is employer job to take them on board in implementing projects and enforce labour laws. Before becoming contractor, they were workers, but eventually become ally/collaborator of employer.

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @MinistryWCD @HRDMinistry @unwomenindia This question should also linked with men migrant worker status – their work is visible but not recognized due to lack of portability, & therefore no access to social protection.

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @MinistryWCD @HRDMinistry @unwomenindia The issue of migrant women workers are worst. Since they migrate with their family they remain invisible due to established patriarchal norms exist across informal economy.

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @MinistryWCD @HRDMinistry @unwomenindia To begin with – we must initiate national portability where all the workers are registered with local welfare board compulsory.

On the reason behind a clearly noticeable wage-gap in the unorganized sector

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @MinistryWCD @HRDMinistry @unwomenindia Needless to say that Patriarchy & lack of gender oriented mechanism plays an important role in maintaining wage-gap across labour market. I said earlier amending labour laws frm gender lens & including gender question as part of Trade Union political education programme is needed

@indianwomenblog @BJP4India @MinistryWCD @HRDMinistry @unwomenindia Larger amount of work in the informal sector dont recognize women as workers and their contributions as work. We need initiate a political campaign to ensure their voices are heard properly.

While changing the life of every single woman laborer may seem like a daunting task, we can take a step towards making their life a bit easier. You can help women laborers be tension-free while they work as they would be assured that their kid is being fed and looked after in the mobile crèches, by signing our petition.

Sign the petition here.