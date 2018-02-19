Women In Saudi Arabia Can Now Open Business Without Permission From A Male Guardian

In order to expand the country’s private sector, including an expansion of female employment, Saudi Arabia has changed its policy of women needing the consent of her husband or any male relative for opening their own businesses. Now women have the freedom to launch their own ventures without any such limitations.

“Women can now launch their own businesses and benefit from [governmental] e-services without having to prove consent from a guardian,” the ministry of commerce and investment said.

Announced on Thursday, the policy change by the Saudi Government is a wonderful move against the strict guardianship norms, where women were required to present proof of permission from a male “guardian” (husband, father or brother) when it came to any government paperwork, travel or when she had to enrol in classes.

The revolutionary transformation came about thanks to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the heir to the Saudi throne, who had been striving to expand the percentage of women in the workforce. He has pledged that he’ll make Saudi Arabia a “moderate, open” nation under the “Vision 2030” reform programme, which seeks to elevate the mere 22% of women in the workforce to nearly one-third.

It was in September last year that his father, King Salman, ended the decades-long ban on women driving, which goes into effect in June. Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor’s office has also promised that it will be recruiting women investigators for the first time and the kingdom has also opened 140 positions for women at airports and border crossings, with 107,000 female applicants for the positions.

