Women In Saudi Arabia Can Now Join Armed Forces, But Terms And Conditions Apply

Saudi Arabia is slowly opening paving way for women’s empowerment. After declaring that a woman would no longer be needing the permission of a legal guardian to get a driver’s license, which will be effective from June 2018, women In Saudi Arabia can now join the military.

This is for the first time that it has opened applications for women to join the military. The initiative has been reportedly undertaken as a part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme which was launched by Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman.

However, women’s roles will not involve combat, but they will instead get the opportunity to work in security. Applications from Saudi women to work in the military in the rank of soldiers are being accepted for positions available in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Asir, Al-Baha and the Eastern Province. Candidates can apply online until Thursday, March 1.

There are twelve requirements to be met to be a part of the force. A few of them are:

Applicants must be of Saudi origin, and raised in the Kingdom unless their father had to live abroad on a government assignment.

Candidates must also be aged between 25 and 35, be above 155 centimeters tall with a good weight to height ratio, and have at least a high school diploma.

In addition to these requirements, the applicant must pass a mandatory medical check-up and go through personal interviews to ensure good conduct.

Women married to non-Saudis are precluded from applying as is anyone with a criminal record or who have previously been employed in any government or military-related institution.

Applicants should also have independent national identification cards, and live in the same area as their job’s location. Their guardians’ job must also be in the same area.

