Women In Pakistan Are Not Happy With The Ban On Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding is smashing numbers at the box office. This morning, it’s day one collection was shared and it shut down the “can an all-women team open well” argument with the perfect response. It has earned 10.70 crores already and has become the third biggest opening of the year.

There are mixed responses from the audience that swing from no story at all to total fun. Like the IWB review said, “It is Not Perfect, But Reel And Real-Life Women Should Be Allowed To Have Flaws.” There are a few who are having a major problem with the foul language used in the movie and this reason has also crossed borders.

Pakistan has banned the movie due to the foul language used by women and them openly discussing sex and sexual desires. Sources in the Pakistan Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) had said, “Veere Di Wedding is not a family film and that is why we cannot clear it.”

Well, while others accepted the decision by Pakistan’s censor board, the country’s women are highly upset with the decision. They have expressed their anger on Twitter and all of their points make so much sense.

One woman even pointed out how Pakistan didn’t ban the very misogynistic Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Read the tweets:

Faryal Hasan on Twitter Censor board has confirmed that #VeereDiWedding is going to be banned in Pakistan because of “vulgarity” and also “theme.” Why can’t Pakistan tolerate women living it up however they want. Not even surprised anymore tbh.

Faryal Hasan on Twitter Sonu ki Teeto ki Sweety was the most non-vulgur film ya of course. But oh my god, how dare a women cuss, ban Veere Di Wedding!!!! Everyday, I get a reminder why men are cancelled.

Faryal Hasan on Twitter I was SO excited for Veere Di Wedding. It was finally a movie that did not glorify bromance and masculinity and boys will be boys rhetoric. Banning it is just upsetting.

Maznah on Twitter VeereDiWedding is banned in Pakistan because of “vulgar” content. Meanwhile there are men on the roads of this very country jerking off in public and no one seems to be taking any action in that regard. Go figure!

Hamna Zubair on Twitter Censor board has confirmed that #VeereDiWedding is going to be banned in Pakistan because of “vulgarity” and also “theme.” A film about a bunch of badass ladies being banned by a bunch of grumpy men, why am I not surprised?

Mahwash Ajaz on Twitter Loooool Pakistan banned #VeereDiWedding. Nargis’ crazy butt dances and Shaan’s violent killing sprees were okay but you’ve banned this film coz it shows women have agency & choice. Way to go, idiots.

zaynab naqvi on Twitter Pakistan is seriously allergic to anything that break stereotypes about women or even slightly progressive .. Malala, Sharmeen Chinoy, Veena Malik, Mahira smoking and now #Veerediwedding ..

Fatima. on Twitter Honestly I’ve never been so angry about any movie being banned here but #VeereDiWedding? FGS, I’ve been waiting for this one Bollywood movie since the trailer came out 🤦

Women are upset and were eagerly waiting to watch the movie with their girl gang. However, there is news that the ban is temporary and it might release on Eid.

Producer Rhea Kapoor was quite upset over the news as well. She shared some love with the women in Pakistan through her Instagram story.

This is the fourth Bollywood film to be banned in Pakistan this year after Padman, Pari, and Raazi.