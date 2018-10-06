Women In India Not Allowed To Express Their Rage And Frustration, Says Theatre Director Sohaila Kapur

The Taming Of The Shrew is a rather controversial play written by William Shakespeare, which forces one to ponder on their ideas on patriarchy and misogyny. The question of whether the play is misogynistic or not has become the subject of considerable controversy.

Theatre director Sohaila Kapur has adapted the play, titled it as Albeli Naari, for the Three Arts Club, a pre-Independence theatre group in Delhi. Describing the main character of the play, i.e., Katherine Minola, Kapur said, “She is an independent-minded woman. Why is she so tantrumy? Why is she like a brat? Because, even now in India, when a woman doesn’t get her way, she is not allowed to express the rage and frustration she feels. Imagine, her bridegroom comes to the wedding dressed as a clown and her father says, ‘kam se kam, who aaya to hai.”

Her play will be staged today at Shri Ram Centre, Delhi, at 6.30 pm. Excerpts from an interview with the talented director.

On why she chose The Taming of the Shrew

“It is so politically incorrect that it challenged me. We decided to imagine what it means to have a man trying to subjugate his wife in today’s day and age of active feminism. What I found was that the play still resonates with current India. In the play, the father is in a hurry to get his overaged daughter married. In 17th-century Britain, when you cross 30, you cross the age of marriage.

The biggest achievement of a woman was getting a good husband so families of girls were willing to offer a good dowry to get a good man — so much like today’s India. The laws have been made by the court but, unless there is a societal change, people are not going to follow them and who is going to report them? What is honor killing about? It is all about the subjugation of women. I told my actors that don’t be taken aback if, after the patriarchal speech of Petruchio (the male protagonist of the play), you get a few claps in the hall.”

On facing patriarchy herself

“I wanted to be an actor when I was young. I had the looks, talent, and offers. I was told very firmly by my family that the boys could do it — my brother, Shekhar Kapur, went into it in a big way. The same family (brother included) put their collective foot down when I got an offer, although the film was big and starred Rajesh Khanna. Where was the fairness? Of course, I feel for my family because they feared the casting couch and were protecting me. Somebody would have attempted to bed me which was unthinkable for me because those days ‘good girls’ were hard-wired to keep their virginity for their husbands. It is an ogre, this casting couch.

My father was a doctor to the president of India and to almost all the embassy staff in Delhi. My uncle, MN Kapur, was one of the top educationists in the country. On my mother’s side, I am related to the Anands —Dev, Chetan, and Vijay — who were ruling Bollywood. Imagine my oppression. I had to fight that in order to say yes. I didn’t have the courage. It is so typical of an Indian girl to be told, ‘Apni family ke izzat ka tumhe koi khayal nahi hai?’ And then, I found out that my mother wanted to be a journalist when she was young but she as stopped because ‘BA ke baad, shadi karni hai’.”

On becoming a journalist

“My mother encouraged me. I wanted to do crime reporting but I was ultimately told to go to a lifestyle section. The argument given was we can’t take the responsibility for your security. That has shaped my thinking. A woman friend wanted to report on sports but was pushed into films. How many times I cried and gritted my teeth. The only thing that kept me going was theatre. I continued acting, though I did not direct. I joined IPTA Bombay and worked with stalwarts such as MS Sathyu and Shabana Azmi.”

On breaking these very patriarchial stereotypes through her play

“I feel that messages get through better with humour. I don’t want Katherine to be a figure of pity. I am going to have people laughing without releasing or maybe realising that these are their own follies. This is how they treat their daughters and sisters. At the end will be a small visual clue, through which I want the audience to think: ‘Has she really been tamed’?”

