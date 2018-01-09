Women In Cinema Collective Brings #MeToo To The Backwaters Of Kerala

The #MeToo campaign saw millions of women and men talk about their sexual harassment experiences on social media. And it gained even more momentum in October, when sexual harassment of women in cinema hit global headlines, with allegations emerging against American producer Harvey Weinstein and several others.

But during this time, in the backwaters of Kerala, another campaign was coming together. Popular Malayalam actor Dileep, who was arrested in the abduction and rape case of a young actor in Kochi in February, got bail and was released from jail to an ecstatic welcome from his fans.

On November 1, 2016, a group of leading actors from Kerala registered a society, Women in Cinema Collective, possibly the first such organisation in the Indian film industry. “It was the attack on our colleague that first made us think about WCC. Last May, we met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought his help. He promised help through the Justice Hema Commission. Now we are floating a legal cell. We haven’t started dealing with complaints yet but are guiding people to lawyers,” Sajitha Madathil, a leading actor and one of the prime movers behind the collective, told Indian Express.

She further shared, “We are 17 members now, each member has been tasked with proposing five more members. The total number will soon cross 30. The additions are through existing members to ensure that they agree with the idea of WCC, its conduct and purpose. Our only demand is working space with dignity for women.”

Days after the attack on their close friend, actor Rima Kallingal set up a discussion with her senior colleague Geethu Mohandas, and soon other women, including veteran Revathi, actors Manju Warrier and Ramya Nambeesan, editor Beena Paul and director Anjali Menon, joined them. Multiple meetings were held to finalize the idea at Mamangam, a dance school owned by Kallingal in Kochi, and it eventually led to the making of a WhatsApp group, and the name — Women in Cinema Collective.

Today, the WCC has caught the attention of movie professionals across the country, stated Khushboo Sundar, the popular Tamil actor who is now a politician: “I appreciate this idea wholeheartedly. This is the coming together of all strong thinking women.”

The WCC as an organization aims to talk about greater representation for women, and not only about sexual harassment but also about work environment. Lack of urinals for women at movie sets, physical abuse, veterans seeking sexual favours, harassment through phone calls and messages are the other primary issues that the organization is working to resolve. And the collective has also reached out to women makeup artists and hairdressers who have undergone severe harassment, necessitating psychiatric treatment in some cases.

H/T : Indian Express