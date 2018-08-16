Women In Armed Forces To Get The Opportunity For A Permanent Commission From Now On

On Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that like the male officers in the military, women officers too would get permanent commission.

“From the ramparts of the Red Fort today, I announce this for the lakhs of daughters who wear the uniform and want to work for the country. This is my gift for them today,” Mr. Modi said.

Presently, women only in select areas of the military get permanent commission and then too, they are mostly recruited on short service commission for 14 years and are not eligible to get a pension.

“I want to give good news to our brave daughters. Women officers who have been selected through the short service commission in our defense forces will get the opportunity for a permanent commission,” Mr. Modi said.

After many women officers filled petitions demanding permanent commission, the government told the Supreme Court in April that it was ready to fulfill their demands.

H/T: The Hindu