Women Have To Put In Twice The Effort For Half The Appreciation That Men Get: Author Mallika Kapur

“Women have to put in twice the effort for half the appreciation that men get and even then, her abilities are doubted,” said author Mallika Kapur. And thus took off the session at JLF which had superwomen like stuntwoman Geeta Tandon, film producer Guneet Monga, and Priya Seth, a celebrated cinematographer, who spent a better part of their careers to gain one thing- respect.

And why is that? Well, maybe because the society is just NOT willing to relinquish its control over women. Taking a step towards rectifying this major mistake, writers Mallika Kapur and Gayatri Rangachari Shah penned their book Changemakers: Twenty Women Transforming Bollywood from Behind the Scenes. In the book, they celebrate that despite sexism and the rampant misogyny, Hindi cinema today relies on many women who work tirelessly to keep the world’s largest dream factory alive.

“When I worked with a group of men and we would be discussing a project, they would take breaks in between for refreshment and when they would come back, they would all have this understanding that I had no clue about – as I was left out of the loop,” shared Guneet Monga. Her film “Period. End Of Sentence” has been nominated for an Oscar this year.

“Even today, vendors, technicians and many others, when they have to talk about any technical issue, some order to be placed, prefer to talk to a man as they feel that a woman would mess it all up. And I am like, “Bhai, main producer hoon film ki. Whatever expenses will be made, I will be signing the check, so I think you can tell me,” she added.

Coming to Priya Seth, who literally had to first settle and then fight against the gender-partial term cameraman, shared her journey from being treated as a woman-with-no-talent to be respected for her prowess.

“The term was ultimately fashioned into ‘cameraperson’ and people in my crew started calling me ‘camera-ma’am’ but that doesn’t mean that the judgement died. 99% of the projects were not given to me because “how would a woman handle that much pressure?” I changed the way I dressed, to be more androgynous, just to fit in the male-preferring industry,” she said.

Stuntwoman Geeta Tandon is a legend in herself. Narrating the incident that finally earned her the respect of her colleagues and stunt director, she said, “Every time, there was a stunt to be done, I, a woman, was given extra advice, lectured more just because they thought that I would screw it up,” she said.

“So, once there was a car chase sequence, where it would ram into multiple vehicles. I volunteered to do it because I knew I could accomplish it. But obviously, a stuntman was already called as they were sure I won’t be able to do it. But I did and when I got out of that car, I was welcomed with people clapping, praising what I did,” she added.