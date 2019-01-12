Women Have The Drive And Desire To Stand On Their Own Feet, Says Chocolatier Zeba Kohli

An amazing chocolatier and an accomplished entrepreneur, Zeba Kohli, a third generation chocolatier, is known for her brand Fantasie Fine Chocolate, a famous Indian designer chocolate brand.

In a chat with Vogue, she talked about her passion for chocolate, her TV show “Gimme Chocolate” and being an entrepreneur.

On the most exciting collaborations she has done till date

“Believe it or not, there’s nothing I haven’t done or can’t do with chocolate. I did a chocolate-themed fashion show in 2006, and I have to say we were creatively miles ahead of anyone else, with stars and models like Diana Penty and Tupur and Tapur Chatterjee walking the ramp in chocolate bustiers. I’ve painted the Kingfisher Calendar girls in chocolate for one of their tasks too. I’ve even had famous sculptors like Brinda Miller, Arzan Khambatta and Sunil Padwal chisel out their creations from 25-30kgs of chocolate blocks! I’ve had such incredible collaborations, but I think the most exciting has to be a short film that Kailash Surendranath did on Gandhi, with chocolates.”

On the most difficult chocolate installation that she has put together

“They’re all a challenge to be honest, but I love it because it sparks my creativity. I’d have to say the chocolate installations for the short film were quite difficult. We also hosted a Chocolate Night at Mumbai’s Olive many years ago, which was a task to execute—guests walked through chocolate curtains and we had chocolate art on the walls, even the hostesses wore chocolate! The whole idea was to transport you into a land of chocolate.”

On her TV show, Gimme Chocolate

“I love it! It’s always about chocolate and conversation… This is how I live my life—I get creatively inspired because people bring their own uniqueness to a recipe via conversations. We’ve had great people on the show and the format has chocolate-themed games as well, which I really enjoy. I honestly have a fun time on set, [and] it’s such a joy to shoot that I would happily do this again.”

On her books

“I’m actually really excited because my first book, aptly titled Chocolate, is all set to launch this month. It’s going to be available in store from January 16, and it’s full of fun, easy-to-make delicious chocolate recipes. I’m also working on my next chocolate book, but it will be geared more towards children.”

On being an entrepreneur and her other ventures

“I consider myself an entrepreneur first and a chocolatier later. I learned as I went along, and I realized that women have the drive and desire to stand on their own feet. Project 7 is a small way of giving them that platform to shine. It’s for women entrepreneurs to network, showcase their wares and learn. I always say people inspire me and propel me to learn more. Apart from Project 7, I’m also a cancer counselor for people who go through chemotherapy, I do a lot of work with women and children through my family charity trust as well.”

On her plans for 2019

“It looks magnificent! I feel like I’m in full power mode and there’s going to be a lot more I’m working on. There’s a new chocolate vertical that will be launched soon which I can’t talk about currently, definitely more books, more chocolate and hopefully, you’ll see a lot more of Fantasie too!”

H/T: Vogue