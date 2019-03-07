Women Get Very Few Opportunities To Show Mettle, Says Mithali Raj

In its second T20 international match against England, the Indian women’s cricket team lost with a five-wicket defeat. Of late T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and coach Ramesh Powar have been in the news for their differences with Test and ODI captain, Mithali Raj.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 36-year-old shared her views on the current cricket scenario and what motivates her to keep going at the age of 36.

On being the ODI captain and playing under a captain in T20s

“There are seasoned cricketers in the T20 team like Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy. They have played a lot of cricket. Still, whenever they need to know anything from me, I want to help them out, on and off the field.”

On the vision she shares with the new coach WV Raman

“Although I am not in the thick of things when it comes to T20 cricket, but as an ODI captain, I’d like to give more stability to the players. I am not the one who would chop and change players because of one or two failures. Women get very few opportunities to show mettle, unlike men. That’s what I speak with Raman; to make sure we continue that sort of approach.”

On being motivated to keep going at 36

“I have worked really hard to reach here. It is the pride to play for India that keeps me going. Not many get a chance to play for India and I feel very fortunate to be still playing. The will to do well for India is a big motivation.”

On what is next for her after she quits international cricket

“I would love to mentor youngsters. With more sponsors coming in, media engagements happening, and matches being televised, youngsters can get carried away. In such a scenario, a mentor can step in and help in channelizing the cricketers’ energies into the sport.”

H/T: Hindustan Times