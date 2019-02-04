Women Get Better With Age: Vidya Balan On Turning 40

In a career spanning over 15 years, Vidya Balan has shown different shades of women through her portrayal of strong-willed characters. Known for pioneering a change in the concept of Hindi film heroines, Vidya turned 40 on January 1 and celebrated her birthday with a ‘70s theme. While most of the actors shy away from revealing their true age, she is not one of them and this woman knows how to live a full life and not let age define you.

In a recent Interview with Filmfare, Vidya spoke about how aging makes a woman happy and confident. “Yeah, naughtier and hotter too after 40. Generally, we’re taught to be a little coy and not enjoy sex. But the reason they say women get better with age is because you care less and less, it’s more about you. It’s joyous. When you don’t care, you have the most amount of fun.”

Adding to it, she also said, “I say after 40 (women) don’t care even more. I’m actually going reverse. I used to be a serious person but today I’ve learnt to enjoy everything. I’m not carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders anymore. In my 20s, it was about wanting to live my dream. The 30s was about knowing myself and the 40s is about loving my life.”

Vidya has always been vocal about issues pertaining to women and the pressure to look young forever. Confident and without succumbing to the pressures of the industry, Vidya also sends out a strong message of acceptance for diverse body types.

H/T: The Hindustan Times