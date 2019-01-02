Women Form 620 Km Long Human Wall In Kerala To Send The Message Of Gender Equality

To uphold the values of Kerala’s renaissance and send the message of gender equality, lakhs of women in Kerala participated in the 620 km-long “women’s wall” from Kasargod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, on Tuesday.

The “women’s wall,” or Vanitha Mathil as it is being called, was created as a move to revolt against all the powers and ideologies that can potentially turn the state into a “lunatic asylum.” While the congregation did not mention the Sabarimala row as its main agenda, it was but obvious that the shrine controversy catalysed the move.

Organised by the state government, Vanitha Mathil has been marked as the largest assembly of women in Kerala till date and received the support of women from all walks of life. Bookended by Health Minister KK Shylaja in Kasaragod and the senior Communist Party of India leader Brinda Karat in Thiruvananthapuram, the wall created a powerful example of women solidarity in the state as the participants took a pledge stating the purpose of their endeavor.

The participants pledged “to protect the values of social reformation movement, to support the idea of gender equality as conceived by the Constitution, and to oppose any efforts to turn Kerala into “a lunatic asylum.”

The pledge read, “Kerala was once called a lunatic asylum. Today it’s known as God’s own country thanks to the social reformation movements. Orthodoxy had always stood against our surge towards a progressive society. But we had thwarted their plans.”

It further mentioned, “The lives of men and women become creative with mutual respect and collaboration. Equality for women is part of the social reformation.”

“Women must be allowed to pray in all temples. Nobody can deny them their rights anymore. This women’s wall is a warning to all regressive forces in Kerala,” said 56-year-old Soudamini from Cherai village who was a part of the congregation.

A group of thirty women artists also went into action at the same time as Vanitha Mathil was being made. They joined together to create depictions of Kerala’s renaissance on canvas and how the women in the past fought all the differences of caste, religion, and colour and rose above them.

“This is a land with a history of women like Nangeli. It is that, which the society is attacking. And we should stand together to protect the values of renaissance that leaders of our land had fought for,” said Ashwathy one of the thirty artists.

While the wall seems to have made an impact in the sense that just a day after the congregation, two women of menstruating age have successfully managed to enter the Sabarimala shrine, there are miles to go before any concrete change is made in the patriarchal ideologies of the state and its religious flagbearers. It is quite apparent from the fact that the shrine was closed for an hour for “purification” purposes right after the women offered their prayers in the place.

Seems like Kerala is currently torn between its feminist and patriarchal factions. With the highest literacy rate in the country, the state here teaches us an integral lesson, i.e. perhaps education can only create new ideologies and undoing the old ones is an entirely different task altogether.

H/T: Scroll