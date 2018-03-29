Women Find Less Space To Break Into Tech Categories Of Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 List

Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list is out! For three years, it has been this assorted and precisely categorised list of the most promising candidates from every field out there, like arts, technology, and enterprise.

Let’s go through its 2018 compilation of glorious names and judge how well women score in its categories.

Enterprise Technology

Proudly splattered across the page of Enterprise Technology is Kaz Ishigame, the 25-year-old founder of Infostellar in Japan. Impressive, right? And what’s not impressive is the rare appearances of women in the list, to be precise 5 women in a list of 30. And these women are Sadia Bashir (founder of PixelArt Games), Chang Le (founder of SoundAI Technology), Xu Huan (co-founder of Qimai Tech), Stephanie Sy (founder of Thinking Machines) and Kanika Jain (co-founder of Squadrun).

Shouldn’t there be more women’s names? Well, we think so.

Consumer Technology

This one isn’t any better. Just 4 women, among whom are sisters Honey Mya Win and Shwe Yee Mya Win, the founders of tech solution provider Technoholic, Ui Young Kim, the founder of music startup East Control, and Chen Jingshu, the co-founder of VeeR VR, a China-based platform for virtual reality content.

The Arts

My favourite category and a breath of fresh air. If go down writing the names of the women in here, boy it will be a long one. India’s Anjali Batra, co-founder of Food Talk India, also made it to the list. Four years ago, she co-founded India’s first food and drink community as a tiny invite-only community on Facebook.

Entertainment and Sports

Before I even opened this one, I was hoping to see two names to be among this 30 wonders and I got my wish. Not only were Anushka Sharma (actor) and Smriti Manthana (cricketer) were on the list, but also P.V Sindhu (badminton player) was there.

The appearance of women in lists from male-dominated industries should finally stop being a ‘once-in-a-while’ thing and become the ‘usual’, breaking barriers – that’s what I am talking about.

H/T: Forbes