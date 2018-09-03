Women Engineers On The Challenges They Faced While Creating Metro Tunnels

There was a mixed emotion of excitement, nervousness, happiness, and pride that rushed through the veins of the women engineers when they worked underground for the first time to create the tunnels for Metro Rail. A few of these women engineers recall their share of challenges and thrill when they achieved the pathbreaking ambition.

24-year-old Shrinidhi Vijayakumar shared with The Hindu that at first, she was charmed and fascinated, looking at the giant tunnels of the Delhi Metro Rail when she interned there as a student. Soon, she was drawn to working for the Chennai Metro Rail project.

“For an engineer, one of the most emotional moments is witnessing a breakthrough of a tunnel boring machine (TBM), wherein the machine bores the earth and reaches a station. You work with several challenging geological conditions and mostly these are unpredictable. So, when you overcome all that and witness a tunnel being created, you feel so proud,” she said.

27-year-old Bharathi P.M, an expert in laying tracks in the tunnel and one of Shrinidhi’s colleagues, was recruited after a special course sponsored by Chennai Metro Rail at IIT Madras. She recollected a chilling experience when she walked in the tunnels alone during the floods of December 2015. It was the time when Chennai Metro Rail tunnels contributed to carrying water to several areas and exacerbated the floods.

“I had to go on an inspection. There was quite a lot of water in the tunnel. After a point, I was petrified,” she shared.

E. Brigita, a 29-year-old engineer who has been with Chennai Metro Rail for seven years now, scrutinises contracts and goes underground to check the progress of the work. “After years of work, when we finally saw the train zip through the underground tunnels for the first time and heard the public cheer, we felt it was all worth it,” she shared.

The women shared that carrying out every task underneath means dealing with a host of challenges, from checking soil conditions to ensuring that the cables and wires are not snapped.

H/T: The Hindu

Image courtesy: The Hindu