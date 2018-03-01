Women Employees Find Initiatives Of Gender Diversity In Organizations Ineffective, Says Recent Study

Many organizations had pledged in the past to apply gender-just norms in their system and be a gender-diverse workplace. But according to a Boston Consulting Group study titled ‘From Intention to Impact,’ the initiatives have not yielded any significant results as many women employees confessed to not feeling any change even after their implementation.



“Women in India Inc. begin trailing their men counterparts early and continue to lose ground with every step. Both in terms of money (the gender pay gap) and in terms of participation, the country still has a long way to go,” states the report.

The study surveyed 20 companies spanning multiple sectors, to “identify the reasons behind discrepancies between a large number of initiatives being taken, and their minimal tangible impact.” The policies and initiatives of the companies were studied which included five categories- recruitment, retention, advancement, leadership, and culture.

“Companies are investing time, energy and money in diversity initiatives, but progress is slow and results woefully short of expectations. Diversity initiatives at Indian corporations have yet to show significant impact on the ground,” said Priyanka Aggarwal, Partner at BCG and the leader of the Women@BCG initiative in India.

Under the study, it was found that though 60% of the women felt that the initiatives were practised seriously in their companies only 29% claimed to have been directly benefited by them.

It was found that only 27 percent of the positions were filled by women, in which beginning with the entry-level, 30 percent of all the positions were filled by women. But this percentage sharply fell when it came to senior management positions, where it was merely 17 percent which turns into 11 percent in top-level management and the C-suite.

The study also found that 86% men and 87% women aspire to climb the ladders within their companies. So why this discrepancy? The study found the following reasons behind it, as stated by the women employees.

27 percent opined that the commitment to diversity from senior leadership was lacking,

28 percent attributed it to weak retention policies,

22 percent stated that company’s culture is basically not free from stereotypes and biases.

The study also pointed the lack of awareness or mindfulness among men, as only 12 percent, 11 percent, and nine percent of them agreed that the above deterrents even exist.

Maybe it is the company’s approach to solving the problem of inclusion which was wrong, as the study found that 36 percent of the women called the lack of nuanced advancement opportunities the biggest setback, a contradiction to the fact that only 40 percent of the companies actually had advancement policies or interventions in place. Similarly, 95 percent of the companies have programs to sensitise their employees about biases and stereotypes, but just 22 percent of the women regarded this as the biggest obstacle.

The study found that “one-off measures such as training programs, networking events, and surveys, while extremely common, are less effective in addressing the core issues. On the other hand, interventions such as part-time work models and focusing on ‘moments of truth’, which are rarely implemented by companies, are perceived as extremely elective by women. Engage men in the diversity programs and make them champions of gender diversity. It is important to make policies as gender neutral as possible so that women do not feel singled out.”

H/T: Yourstory