Women Editors Discourse On #MeToo, Say It’s Time To Move Beyond ‘Naming And Shaming’

While the #MeToo wave in the country has managed to make a point, the time now is to move beyond “naming and shaming” and look for solutions and policy changes. This was the line of thought followed at a recent panel discussion organised as a part of the 13th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in Delhi.

Titled #MeToo in the Newsroom: What editors can and should do, the panel was moderated by The Indian Express Deputy Editor Seema Chishti. It comprised of Rupa Jha, head of Indian Languages, BBC World Service, Dhanya Rajendran, co-founder and Editor-in-chief of The News Minute, Meenal Baghel, Editor of Mumbai Mirror and Ritu Kapur, co-founder and chief executive officer of The Quint.

The session opened with a discussion on the road ahead for #MeToo and all the future steps that need to be taken, now that a revolution has been initiated. The discussion then moved to the importance of the newsroom in the entire dynamics.

Indian media was at the center of #MeToo in the country, not just in the sense of covering and carrying the stories but also contributing to it. The movement saw a lot of journalists coming up with their own #MeToo stories. Thus, came in the topic of how editors can contribute to the movement.

Speaking on the same, Rupa said, “A lot of editors don’t seem to think they have the power to change things. This is that moment when we know we can all make that change that will take the movement forward in a meaningful way.”

“Having covered #MeToo stories for the last one month, I have noticed that it has started conversations about what is workplace harassment, how do we protect our employees, how do we give training to them. I think these conversations were completely missing in the Indian context and those kinds of conversations have started in newsrooms,” added Dhanya Rajendran.

Rajendran also said that the entire movement has indeed been a “revelation” and now that the initial wave has passed, the time is now for “policy changes.”

Minister of State (External Affairs) MJ Akbar, who shamelessly attempted to deny all the #MeToo allegations, made on him but later had to step down. Meenal Baghel said that social media has indeed empowered women and has given them a platform to speak for themselves. “In the 21st century, social media has given women access to a public platform so they can speak publicly,” she said.

“#MeToo allows us to re-look at the laws, somehow fast track it. It is very confounding. I think far stronger representations in newsrooms are needed. Men are scared, a lot of good that comes out of scared men. I find that men are not part of the conversation on sexual harassment or MeToo,” said Ritu Kapur, taking the conversation forward.

“With MeToo, entirely credit goes to a younger generation of women, and their inability to take bullshit, which older women will look the other way. Younger women bring about change not just in newsrooms, much more aware of their rights, also a challenge to authority,” said Baghel.

Follow the entire conversation here: