Women Domestic Workers Suffer In Delhi As Survey Finds 29% Of Them Face Sexual Harassment At Work

A recent survey, conducted with 291 domestic workers in Gurugram, Faridabad and south Delhi in June this year, has found that more than 29% of women domestic workers undergo sexual harassment at work, stalking being the most common one.

Sexual harassment like lewd gestures and whistling was cited by 61.8 respondents and receiving SMSes or WhatsApp messages with sexual innuendo/content were cited by 52 percent. The survey was conducted by Martha Farrell Foundation in collaboration with PRIA and found that only two districts in Delhi have formed the Local Complaints Committees.

The research also found that of the ones who faced sexual harassment, only 20% complained to the police but no action was taken and 19% chose to not take any action. 15% shared it only with their friends and only one person dared to report it to their employer. It was also revealed that there is a lack of redressal mechanisms in a majority of districts in Delhi.

After knowing the result of the research, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has assured that within the next 2-3 weeks Local Complaints Committees, as per the Sexual Harassment Act, will be set up. In order to develop standard operating procedures, he has also invited the civil society to help the government as well as aid in the functioning of local committees and to spread awareness about the Act.

“Domestic workers are an integral part of urban society, but only a marginal percentage would have formal contracts, rights or benefits. Conventional policy tools often ignore them as they are not in the forefront of the formal workforce…The extremely invisible and privatized nature of domestic work also makes domestic workers very vulnerable to sexual harassment at workplace,” said Nandita Bhatt, Director, Martha Farrell Foundation.

H/T: Firstpost

Image used for representation purposes only