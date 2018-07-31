Women Do Not Live Only For Marriage And Husbands: Supreme Court On Female Genital Mutilation

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India questioned the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) of minor girls in the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community. The court condemned the practice and said that a woman does not have to live her life only for a marriage and a husband.

The community calls the female genital mutilation practice as a custom and calls it Khatna or Khafz. It involves the total or partial removal of the clitoral hood from young girls’ bodies, aged six or seven, by midwives and doctors.

This is done to suppress their sexual urges as they believe the clitoris to be an ‘immoral lump of skin’ or a ‘source of sin’ which needs to be cut off in order to ensure women don’t stray out of their marriages.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that the subjugation of women to their husbands won’t pass the test of constitutionality and said such a practice was also violative of their right to privacy.

Supporting the petitioners’ plea that FGM is in “serious violations of basic fundamental rights of the victims who in these cases are minors,” the bench, which included Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar, and Justice DY Chandrachud, said that it was opposed to any practice in the name of religion that “violates the integrity of [a woman’s] body part”.

The bench also observed that the practice cannot continue only because women need to get married. “A women may have several other obligations too,” the bench said.

Appearing for a Muslim group, senior advocate AM Singhvi had said during an earlier hearing that the matter be referred to a constitution bench as it pertained to the issue of essential practice of the religion which needed to be examined. He had also said that the practice of female genital mutilation was a religious and customary practice and the courts should not intervene in this area.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing on behalf of the Centre, had said that the practice causes irreparable harm to girl children and needed to be banned. He had also told the bench that countries like the USA, the United Kingdom, Australia and around 27 African countries have banned this practice.

Earlier, the apex court had ordered Kerala and Telangana to be made parties to a PIL that has challenged the practice. It ordered that states like Kerala and Telangana, where Bohra Muslim community resides, should also be made parties to the litigation and issued a notice to them as well. States of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Union Territory Delhi are already party to the case.

