Women Devotees Visiting Ayyappa Temple Need To Carry An Authentic Age Proof Now

While a petition challenging the Ayyappa Temple tradition of restricting entry of female devotees in the age group of 10-50 is pending before the Supreme Court, now an authentic age proof document is a must for the women visiting the shrine, as decided by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

“The decision was taken in view of a number of women belonging to the banned age group trying to visit the shrine recently,” said TDB President A Padmakumar. The presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is considered to be a perennial celibate and thus women who fall in the menstruating age group are banned from entering the temple.

“Carrying an authentic age proof document will help avoid unnecessary arguments between women pilgrims and the police and Devaswom officials who carry out checks,” he said. The decision to employ this particular practice in place came into motion when recently when an 11-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu tried to visit the shrine with her father and other relatives.

“Those who carry out checks had expressed doubts about her age. Though her father argued that she did not belong to the banned age group, the security personnel did not allow her,” he said.

“Finally, the ID card was produced, which said she was 11 years of age…We cannot compromise with the traditions of the shrine,” he added.

Around 260 women under the banned 10-50 age group have tried to attend this year’s pilgrimage season at the temple, in Sabarimala in Kerala, which began on November 15.

H/T: Hindustan Times