Women Changemakers Share How They Are Driving The Country Towards A Better Tomorrow

After ages of conditioning and fostering prejudiced and repressed mindsets, discrimination seems to have settled in the very fabric of our society. As Nandita Das said at the recent MG Changemakers UN conference, “We have normalized so many forms of discrimination.”

Today, the country lies in an earnest need of changemakers, who shoulder the responsibility of a revolution that targets this discriminatory mindset. Fortunately for us, India has been witnessing a sporadic rise of women leaders who envision a better and stronger India and are tirelessly working towards it.

The Better India in association with MG Motor India, and supported by UN Women India, recently launched the campaign #MGChangemakers to recognise “India’s women who are breaking a new ground every day, and making a difference in the lives of countless others through sheer courage, determination and grit.”

Through the campaign, they shared powerful stories of women changemakers who are already impacting seminal changes but are yet to be recognised for their efforts for “these are the women who are Driving India Into The Future.”

IWB was left in total awe of these women changemakers when we recently attended the MG Changemakers Unconference. Transgender activist Kalki Subramaniam, Padma Shri awardee Sudha Varghese, women-led rural banking pioneer Chetna Sinha, India’s youngest sarpanch, Jabna Chauhan, and the founder of North-East Network (NEN), Monisha Behal were the women leaders who talked at the event. Actor, director and activist Nandita Das, as the Chief Guest, also graced the event with her powerful thoughts and charisma.

The highlight of the event was a panel discussion moderated by Tanaya Singh, Deputy Editor, The Better India. The conversation was full of raw, hard-hitting stories. Kalki Subramaniam spoke about using her art as a form to reintroduce the transgender community. Sudha Varghese shared the story of how education gave a new life to a young girl. Jabna Chauhan spoke about the challenges of being the youngest sarpanch in India. Chetna Sinha shed light on female inclusion in banking.

Other panelists included Dr. Rani Abhay Bang, Padma Shri awardee, and Monisha Behal – founder of the North East Network (NEN). Pallavi Singh, Head Marketing, MG Motor India Pvt Ltd and Nishtha Satyam, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women MCO for India, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka also joined the panel.

Here are the snippets from the discussion:

When we talk about equal access and having a voice, we often just talk about women, but this is something that is important for humanity at large. Kalki, could you tell us how you are trying to bring this to light through your art?

Kalki Subramaniam: In India and among South Asian countries, transgenders have always been looked down upon. This started during the British rule when trans identities were penalized. It has been more than 200 years, and the community is still misunderstood, miscommunicated and discriminated. The most important thing for a transgender in this country is not money but the acceptance and love of their family. Because of a lack of recognition, most of them are pushed out, where they get bullied, and their mental and physical health suffers.

Many transgenders not just in India but around the world are depressed, and every one of them has been sexually abused at some point, including me. When it comes to art, I have realized that when they start to paint they forget everything else. It’s like healing and meditation for them.

Could you talk about how education is at the center of transformation especially when we talk about women’s empowerment?

Sudha Varghese: I work with the Musahar community. Living with them I realized how difficult it is for girls to go to school. So, I used to accompany them to the school to ensure that there is no discrimination and because of this, three girls managed to pass the fifth grade. Unfortunately, two of them were married off at a very young age, but I talked the third one’s mother into letting her study further. She managed to complete her metric. Even after this, the villagers kept talking about how she would only be able to marry a divorcee as she’s “too old.” However, one of my friends and I managed to get her married to a 25-year-old who was a BSE graduate.

In fact, Lalmati took up a job and not only supported her family but also covered her marriage cost. Post her marriage, her husband motivated her to study further, and today she is a government school teacher. I think this story itself speaks volumes about how important education is for girls.

Currently, where does India stand in terms of financial inclusion?

Chetna Sinha: One thing that I have seen is that when the country talks about financial inclusion, they refer to access but the rural women actually see it as wealth creation. I am proud to tell you that Mann Deshi is the first bank to introduce a pension scheme for rural women.

One of the reasons why India is lagging behind is that our whole mainstream bank sector is target driven, and does not listen to the women. But, our women know exactly what they want. When we applied for the banking license, it wasn’t approved because these women were illiterate and they couldn’t even sign. I was devastated, but they decided that they will learn to write, and that’s how we started with the literacy classes. These women told me that they might not know how to read and write, but they can count better than everyone else. While we refer to inclusion, we should always think about wealth creation and listening to the community.

Dr. Rani Abhay Bang, you have dedicated so many years of your life to one community, there are so many doctors who want to become changemakers but they can’t because they have clinics to run, what is your advice to them?

Dr. Rani Abhay Bang: First of all the doctors should realise that whatever skills they have are not just for making money. Vinobha Bhave has spoken about the Atman (the Self) is being deathless and indivisible, and the body being insignificant and transient and Swadharma. You have to combine all these and realize that you have to serve everyone. These tribal people, through direct or indirect tax, have contributed to your education.

The area I worked in is so poor that I was the first gynecologist there. Awareness needs to be created, and there are many challenges in urban slums as well, one can start from there and then think about helping the tribal people. We have launched a program called Nirman where youth from different careers come together, and we try to encourage them to become changemakers by exposing them to tribal women’s challenges.

Around 47% of the women have to face gender-based violence, and so many such instances are not even reported. Could you throw some light on facts that indicate how the situation for women has changed or if it has changed at all?

Nishtha Satyam: Most importantly, violence shouldn’t be looked at in isolation. It’s a combination of several aspects like a women’s educational background, income, participation, etc. If we are to go by government statistics, rape cases have gone up by 15% while other crimes have gone up by 3%. Most of them say it’s because of increased awareness, but we have recently witnessed some grievous rape cases. You can see violence against women being used as an act of war in a space where there is no war or fear.

We need to ask ourselves if we as a country have pushed ourselves enough to live in an environment where women are constantly living under fear. Violence is used as a systematic tool to instill fear in communities. We have also seen the gravity of these crimes and all of us wait for the most horrible crime to speak up. It’s important to stand up for every case of violence instead of just one extreme case. As a country, if we are aspiring to become a superpower, we cannot have 50% of the population living in fear.

Nandita could you share your journey as an artist and movements that have been impacted by your work?

Nandita Das: You know there are days when I think of how useless acting is when I meet women who are working on the ground helping others. But as it is said, all of our work could be a drop in the ocean. Thus, I started selecting scripts with a conscience to contribute in my own small way. Often, we think of art as an elitist activity but it is indeed powerful and a means of change, however small and subtle it can be. Art can also be misused, so it’s important to use art to trigger conversations, spark ideas to challenge prejudices. My first film was fire, and it was one of the few films that had a tangible effect. The bigger question is “can cinema even in a small way bring out real-life stories?”