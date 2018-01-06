Women Can Now Join The Territorial Army, Says Delhi High Court

Earlier today, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar announced the removal of the restriction on the enrolment of women in the Territorial Army. They said that the mere mention of excluding women in the advertisements was “neither reasonable nor rational and has to be quashed.”

The bench said, “Women are eligible for recruitment and appointment to the Territorial Army under section 6 of the Indian Territorial Army Act, 1948.” It also declared that ‘any person’ mentioned in the Act “includes both males as well as females.”

Section 6 of the Act says: “Any person who is a citizen of India may offer himself for enrolment in the Territorial Army, and may if he satisfies the prescribed conditions, be enrolled for such period and subject to such conditions as may be prescribed.”

The bench added, “The impugned advertisements to the extent they exclude women from appointment to the Territorial Army and the claimed policy in this regard are ultra vires of Articles 14, 15, 16 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India and are hereby quashed.”

Interestingly, the case was highlighted after lawyer Kush Kalra appealed to the court and spoke against the gender discrimination. He alleged in his plea “institutionalized discrimination” against women for not being recruited in the TA, which is an organization of volunteers who get military training in order to be mobilized for the country’s defense in case of an emergency.

Kalra is the same man who had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court to seek a direction to the Centre for recruitment of married women law graduates in the JAG department. He alleged that “this discrimination on grounds of gender is violative of the fundamental right of equality before the law, right not to be discriminated on the ground of sex, equality of opportunity in matters of public employment, fundamental right to practice any profession and occupation and human rights of the women”.

During an interview with IWB, Kalra said, “At a large scale, we talk about ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhaao,’ so many discussions with women are held on a regular basis. What is all of this for? In my opinion, inequality has caused the crimes against women to occur. Equality in our country will show a significant change in our economy, too. I realized that it is a huge violation of the Constitution which does not differentiate amongst men and women by their gender. I contacted many women to support me, a lot of them also wanted to be a part of the JAG but were afraid of getting their careers ruined, and hence, couldn’t take action.”

Now that’s an empowering beginning to this New Year!

H/T: NDTV

