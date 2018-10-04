Women Can Deal With Tough Situations Better, Says Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 Winner Binita Jain

Binita Jain from Guwahati has become Kaun Banega Crorepati 10‘s first crorepati.

“It feels unimaginable. Honestly, I never expected to win a crore. But now that I have, I feel on top of the world. All these phone calls and interviews are also a new thing for me. I have always lived a low-profile life and never been accustomed to so much limelight and publicity,” she said.

Sharing her experience of meeting Amitabh Bachchan, she said, “I was also starstruck. During the Fastest Finger First Round, my fingers refused to even move. I gradually made myself understand that you are here for the game and not for this (laughs). But he is a gentleman and so charming.”

When she was on the hot seat, she revealed that 15 years ago her husband was abducted and till date he hasn’t been found. “I was distraught by whatever happened. But I gathered my courage for my children. Seeing their faces gave me confidence every day. I came out of the troubled times and started a new life. It started with few students and then as more started coming in, I knew this was my calling. That has been truly my Kab Tak Rokoge moment.”

During the game, she impressed both Amitabh and the audience with her vast knowledge. She said that it was her “hunger for knowledge” that aided her in acing the game. “With time, the more you get it, the more you want. I enjoy the process of knowing everything,” she said.

She further added that when it comes to potential, women possess it in abundance. “They are much more powerful than men. It’s all about discovering our true talent. We can also deal with tough situations better,” she said.

