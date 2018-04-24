Women Can Avoid Assault If They Choose To, Says Saroj Khan Defending The Casting Couch

At a press meet, Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan’s comments on the issue of casting couch in the industry have landed her in a controversy, when she defended casting couch on being asked to give her opinion on Telugu actor Sri Reddy’s protest.

“This is not a new thing, this has existed for a long time. Everyone wants to take advantage of girls, even the government,” she said.

“Even people in the government abuse girls and women, why are you after the film industry? The industry also provides livelihood, it does not discard the woman after that,” she added.

After such distasteful comments, she took up the route of victim blaming and said, “What a woman wants depends on her, if she does not want to be a victim then she won’t be one. If you have your art, why would you sell yourself? Do not blame the film industry, it is what provides us our livelihood.”

Angered by her statements, people took to Twitter to express their displeasure, where British actor-model Sophie Choudry also shared her thoughts on Saroj Khan’s statement.

Sophie Choudry on Twitter Can’t begin to think what thousands of girls go through in the hope that their “dreams” will come true! Nobody wants to sleep with someone for work. But they are made to feel it’s the only way & “acceptable”. And for those who don’t, it’s a tough road! This has to stop!

Varun Kulkarni on Twitter @vidwans_rohan @CNNnews18 @ReallySwara @RichaChadha @sonamakapoor @humasqureshi @SethShruti @vagishasoni @ShefVaidya @mandarjoshisays Just pathetic. Had huge respect for her all reduced to zero now. Maybe even she got her first work in the industry through the same method! Is this really a woman’s statement? Shameful.

saksham ranga on Twitter @CNNnews18 That is not real consent, you old hag. When you’re dangling a bright future in front of their faces, telling that they don’t stand a chance otherwise, no matter how talented they are, that’s essentially taking away their choice in the matter! God bless India..

Praveen Kumar V on Twitter @CNNnews18 Abused and then given livelihood..wow what a justification. We should nominate this lady for a Padma Shri at least !!!

Though Saroj Khan later apologized for her comments, it does give us a peek into the mentality people possess about the concerning issue.

