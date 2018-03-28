Women Bus Conductors In Maharashtra To Now Have Paid Maternity Leave Of 9 Months

A survey had found that 25 % of the pregnant women conductors suffered from a miscarriage due to the workload and only 43 % of women conductors were allowed to switch to a desk job in the duration of the pregnancy. After a massive public protest took place in Maharashtra in response to the survey, three months have been added to the existing six-month maternity leave.

In addition to the survey, a few pregnant women conductors had suffered a miscarriage due to the work exhaustion which prompted the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to take this decision. So, now the women conductors in Maharashtra will be getting nine months’ paid maternity leave and maybe the option to work at a desk job if the idea is approved.

“Our bus routes are not always smooth. The chances of harm to the fetuses are high during work hours. We thank the top authorities for giving due consideration to issues faced by women,” said one of the bus conductors.

“Finally, we have taken action to try to reduce the number of miscarriages among bus conductors. We have been able to persuade the transport minister and company to act and have won this great achievement,” said the ITF (International Transport Workers’ Federation) project coordinator Sheela Naikwade.

“The percentage of women in the MSRTC, including conductors, is growing gradually. The decision to step up their leave during pregnancy will send positive signals. It is a progressive decision taken by the government,” said MSRTC Aurangabad division controller Rajendra Patil

H/T: The Times Of India and International Transport Workers’ Federation