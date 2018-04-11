Women Bikers Return Home After Completing A Journey Of 17,000Km Across India And Southeast Asia

The Woman Motorcycle Expedition, called ‘Road to Mekong’, which comprised of four women bikers Jai Bharathi, A S D Shanthi, Piya Bahadur and Shilpa Balakrishnan have returned to the city on Sunday. They had set out on a journey of 17,000 km across India and parts of South East Asia within a span of eight weeks which started on February 11.

Started in Hyderabad, the main objective of this expedition was to promote Telangana tourism. It covered 15 states and six countries (Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh). The bikers spoke about women’s safety initiatives which have been taken by Telangana Tourism for single women travelers to the people they met during their journey.

“We were received warmly by the local people in every state and this encouraged us to promote State tourism and women safety,” said Bharathi. Though they faced language barriers, they overcame them to complete their expedition. They were accompanied by a film crew of Sai Kumar Chinthala of Raasta Films from the city who were documenting their journey.

The Telangana Tourism has said that the expedition was launched to encourage the women, and for setting an example to inspire them.

H/T: The Times Of India