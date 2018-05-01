Women Between 40 And 60 Are Deadlifting Their Way To Fitness In Chennai

Age is literally just a number for the Chennai women who have made deadlift a part of their daily routine. These women aged between 40 to 60 are defying cliches that surround them regarding health and fitness.

Let’s start with the example of a 43-year-old Srividya Gowri who proudly shows off her bicep cuts that she attained after deadlifting 90 kilos. Mother of two teenagers, Gowri is a homemaker and a Carnatic singer. And, she is just one of the examples from the bunch of powerful women who are making Chennai famous with their deadly weightlifting.

Gowri along with other women is a part of The Unit, which is a strength and conditioning gym started by Jyotsna John. Jo, as Jyotsna is called, began her gym about five years ago at a friend’s home and later ran it from the backyard of a school. “If women can strap on several kilos to their spine and carry the weight around for nine months, and then some more when the child is three or five, why is it difficult to understand when I shape it properly for you like a barbell? If you are going to lift, you might as well lift with proper form,” Jyotsna told The Hindu.

The belief that women beyond a certain age cannot lift is being broken at The Unit. Women who have crossed 50 are equally part of the gym and are also participating in state’s powerlifting competitions. “Many people think that after 50 there is not much one can do,” says 62-year-old Meenal Jalihal.

Jalihal, who won national gold at the 2018 National Powerlifting Championship held in Coimbatore, shared how people are often in disbelief seeing her power lift. During the weigh-in at the championship, the man taking down names and categories refused to believe Jalihal was over 60.

“I constantly hear the ‘Oh, if you stop weights you will become fat’ line, but perhaps the most bizarre line I have heard till now is ‘Your uterus will fall out!’ So I just smile and tell them how much I bench (27.5 kilos) and lift (55 kilos), and their jaws drop,” exclaims Jalihal. She also shared the advantages her body feels after the crazy lifting exercise. She said, “Quality of life improves, your reflexes improve, memory improves, you feel energetic and, most important, especially for women my age, you can sit cross-legged on the floor!”

Another inspiring woman is 50-year-old Sumitra Ravindranath, an architect by profession, who deadlifted 105 kilos at the Nationals and won bronze. “A year ago, I visited my daughter in Chandigarh and climbed the overbridge at the station with my suitcase, reached the other side of the platform, and then realised I had actually done it,” said Sumitra.

Jo, whose efforts led to the creation of a separate women’s trophy in competitions, has been selected Assistant Secretary of the Chennai District Powerlifting Association. “The reason we chose Jyotsna for this post was because of the number of women she has introduced to the sport. I remember how in one competition there were more than 20 women from her gym alone. Not only do they lift with good form and heavy weights, but a lot of them have gone on to become champions at the State and district level, and now at the nationals too,” says S. Bhagavathy, Joint Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Powerlifting Association.

Jo says her intention as a coach is not about creating powerlifters or to get people to compete. She shared, “Rather, the focus is on helping you attain whatever goal you have. Usually, it is weight loss and that is a great place to start. But there are other uses to strength training and all I do is point you in the right direction, and help you see that there is more to this than just the mirror.”

