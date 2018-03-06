Women Are Posting Gorgeous Selfies For #BindiTwitter And It’ll Make You Want To Wear One Too

When it comes to India and its sanskaar, what I really dig is the traditional attire we have. I am no fan of being decked up in a saree 24/7 but boy, do they add that touch of elegance. Just one bindi and you are halfway through perfecting the graceful aura of looking all prim and pretty. Well, Twitter obviously shares my thoughts and is here with the #BindiTwitter.

Twitter is already looking like a multicoloured rainbow, with women sharing their bindi selfies.

Sukhnidh on Twitter Just found out that something called #BindiTwitter exists!! I don’t upload much of my face here but this is a good excuse to put up a selfie.

ج on Twitter Randomly clicked photo for #BindiTwitter

Indian women have often been subjected to rather racist remarks in the West for wearing a bindi. It was only when western pop stars started sporting the look that it picked up as a trend and is today a fashion statement. But that is the very definition of cultural appropriation.

Well, being an ardent bindi lover myself, I am off to join the bandwagon of these pretty ladies.