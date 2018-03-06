Women Are Posting Gorgeous Selfies For #BindiTwitter And It’ll Make You Want To Wear One Too
- IWB Post
- March 6, 2018
When it comes to India and its sanskaar, what I really dig is the traditional attire we have. I am no fan of being decked up in a saree 24/7 but boy, do they add that touch of elegance. Just one bindi and you are halfway through perfecting the graceful aura of looking all prim and pretty. Well, Twitter obviously shares my thoughts and is here with the #BindiTwitter.
Twitter is already looking like a multicoloured rainbow, with women sharing their bindi selfies.
Sukhnidh on Twitter
Just found out that something called #BindiTwitter exists!! I don’t upload much of my face here but this is a good excuse to put up a selfie.
ج on Twitter
Randomly clicked photo for #BindiTwitter
Indian women have often been subjected to rather racist remarks in the West for wearing a bindi. It was only when western pop stars started sporting the look that it picked up as a trend and is today a fashion statement. But that is the very definition of cultural appropriation.
Hiral on Twitter
When you just need a reason to upload ur pic #BindiTwitter
Arya on Twitter
Okay, so #binditwitter is a thing. 🤷
Pallavi on Twitter
Just contributing. #BindiTwitter
Preeti Singh on Twitter
Didn’t know #binditwitter is a thing! I don’t put a lot of my face here but I could do a long thread of selfies in this tweet!
Rashmi on Twitter
here is mine …. #BindiTwitter
Well, being an ardent bindi lover myself, I am off to join the bandwagon of these pretty ladies.
