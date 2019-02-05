Women Allowed To Work In Underground Mines As Government Eases Restrictions

On Monday, women were allowed to work in underground mines by the government. Earlier, they were prohibited from working night shifts in surface mines, but now the government has struck down this rule and eased the restrictions.

“Several women employees’ groups, industry and students enrolled with various institutions pursuing mining engineering courses have requested the government at different forums that women should be provided equal employment opportunity for working in mines. Requests from mining companies were also received,” the ministry said.

The Union labor ministry’s announcement said that the Mines Act, 1952, has been amended. Now, an employer will be needing a written consent from the female staffer and also that the underground deployment will include roles of “technical, supervisory and managerial” only. Apart from these, the workers should also get facilities and safeguards regarding occupational safety, security, and health from their employers.

H/T: Hindustan Times